Valentine’s Day Special Poll: Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young to Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin; pick the best K-drama couple

For many, Valentine's Day embodies sappy romance movies, affectionate couples, and abundant displays of love. While hit and cult classic films often steal the spotlight for showcasing the most romantic pairs, K-dramas offer stiff and strong competition. Fans can't get enough of the adorable "aegyo" and cute antics displayed by some of K-dramaland's cutest couples. Amidst thrilling drama, heartaches, and fated destinies, these couples portray deep and compelling love for each other, captivating audiences worldwide.

K-drama relationships stand out for the unique foundation of the characters' emotional connections. They're drawn to each other by shared memories, interests, or workplace, among other factors. K-dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon featuring the beloved Min-Min and Bong-Bong Couple, True Beauty, King the Land and Crash Landing On You with the iconic RiRi couple, exemplify this beautifully. They showcase diverse personalities coming together to form compelling couples. With all these adorable pairs, it's hard not to feel a twinge of envy for their captivating dynamics.

As love fills the air, there's no better way to embrace it than snuggling up with your loved one and binge-watching romance K-dramas. With plenty of iconic on-screen couples to choose from, select your favorite one to binge watch from the poll below!

