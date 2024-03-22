Park Seo Joon spotted filming for Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, and Go Min Si starrer Jinny’s Kitchen season 2; WATCH

Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 sparked a lot of attention with the reunion of last season’s cast Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more. Earlier, a week ago the stars were spotted heading to Iceland for the production, which they were very excited about.

Park Seo Joon spotted filming for Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 in Iceland

On March 22, a video surfaced on social media where Park Seo Joon was spotted filing for the upcoming second season of the reality show. Taken by a fan, the video captured the actor cleaning the stairs of a restaurant, which is serving as the set for the show.

The video instantly left the fans in stitches and they are now excited more than ever for the highly-anticipated premiere of Jinny’s Kitchen season 2.

Watch the video of Park Seo Joon filming below:

More about Jinny's Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen, also known by its Korean name Seojin’s is a reality food show that first aired on February 24, 2023, through its official network tvN. The first season followed a simulation storyline set in the enchanting locale of Bacalar on the Mexico-Belize border.

The show introduced Lee Seo Jin as a novice founder and owner of the Korean snack bar, which is an authentic place for K-street food delicacy. The remaining cast from the new season starred as hardworking employees in the first season.

BTS member V also joined the previous season as a savvy intern. However, since he is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment alongside other BTS members, Sweet Home (2020) actress Go Min Si has taken over his position in the show.

Although the new season’s storyline hasn’t been disclosed in detail, it is expected that the show will continue its similar concept, which will be set in Iceland for season 2.

In the new season, the cast will most likely follow their respective roles from last season. Gyeongseong Creature (2023) actor Park Seo Joon will act as a manager, Train to Busan (2016) actress Jung Yu Mi will supervise as the director, while A Killer Paradox (2024) actor Choi Woo Shik will join hands with Go Min Si as hardworking interns.

In addition, season 2 of Jinny’s Kitchen will be helmed by last season’s director Na Young Seok, who has previously worked on the popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. Though V will be missed this season, viewers are eagerly waiting to witness Go Min Si’s chemistry with the reunited cast lineup.

