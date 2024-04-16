Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi purchases 1.7 million USD house in Seoul; Report

Singer Kwon Eunbi, renowned as the Water Bomb Goddess, has reportedly purchased a single-family home near Cafe Street in Songjeong-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, for 2.4 billion won or approximately USD 1.7 million. The previous owner acquired the property in December 2014 for 435 million won (USD 312,332.83) (13.59 million won per 3.3㎡) and sold it after nearly 10 years, earning a profit of nearly 2 billion won (USD 1,436,013).

Eunbi’s new house in Seoul

The property is described as a compact structure comprising one basement and three floors. Upon completing the balance payment in June, Kwon Eunbi will officially become the property owner. Situated in Songjeong-dong, adjacent to the recently popular commercial area of Seongsu-dong, the location is deemed promising for real estate investment, encompassing both single-family and multi-family homes.

Songjeong-dong offers the advantage of proximity to Seongsu Station, with relatively lower property prices compared to the soaring land prices in Seongsu-dong. Properties in Seongsu-dong have been known to fetch prices exceeding 200 million won per 3.3㎡. Being the nearest commercial district to Seongsu, Songjeong-dong benefits from the expansion of the Seongsu commercial area.

Furthermore, Songjeong-dong presents numerous opportunities for development, including the undergrounding of the Dongbu Expressway and the Jungnangcheon waterfront improvement project. There are also prospects for development projects focusing on rejuvenating old alleys. Consequently, land prices, which previously hovered around 20 million won per 3.3 m2, have surged. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

An industry expert remarked that Seongsu-dong is home to not only SM Entertainment, one of Korea's three major entertainment companies but also numerous other entertainment firms. Songjeong-dong, situated north of Seongsu-dong, offers convenient access to Gangnam via Dongho Bridge and Seongsu Bridge, as well as connections to Yeouido, Sangam, and Mok-dong. Additionally, it boasts good accessibility to broadcasting stations.

More about Kwon Eunbi

Eunbi, a South Korean singer, hails from Siheung-Dong, Geumcheon-Gu, Seoul, South Korea. She rose to prominence as a former member of the Japanese-Korean idol group IZ*ONE. Before her time in IZ*ONE, she was also associated with the K-pop group Ye-A, where she performed under the stage name Kazoo. Eunbi gained widespread recognition after participating in the survival show Produce 48, where she secured 7th place, earning her a spot in the girl group IZ*ONE, which she led as the group's leader.

Following the official disbandment of IZ*ONE on April 29, 2021, Eunbi embarked on a solo career, making her debut with the EP Open on August 24, 2021. Later, on June 22, 2023, it was announced that she would become the new DJ of SBS Power FM's Young Street. Currently, she is signed under Woollim Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Sakura Day: Exploring the K-pop idol's multiple debuts from AK48 to IZ*ONE and LE SSERAFIM