(G)I-DLE and aespa to take centre stage at 2024 MLB World Tour: Seoul Series; DEETS inside

(G)I-DLE and aespa are set to electrify the crowd at the 2024 MLB World Tour: Seoul Series! The two K-pop groups will deliver thrilling performances during the opening games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21, respectively, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

K-pop sensation (G)I-DLE and rising girl group aespa are set to electrify the stage at the 2024 MLB World Tour: Seoul Series. Announced on March 13, both groups will perform at the opening games on March 20 and 21, respectively. Their performances aim to enhance the excitement surrounding the matches between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Adding to the spectacle, EXO's Baekhyun will deliver solo renditions of both the Korean national anthem and the national anthem of the United States on March 21.

This marks the first time the MLB World Tour: Seoul Series will take place in Korea, hosted at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 20 and 21. As K-pop continues to captivate global audiences, the inclusion of (G)I-DLE and aespa promises to elevate the event's entertainment value, merging the worlds of sports and music for an unforgettable experience. Fans eagerly anticipate the dynamic performances that will undoubtedly set the stage on fire during these historic baseball matches.

More details about (G)I-DLE and aespa’s latest activities

(G)I-DLE, the dynamic girl group from Cube Entertainment, have maintained their momentum with the release of their second studio album, 2, on January 29, 2024. Preceding the album, they dropped the captivating pre-release single Wife on January 22.

Meanwhile, aespa, the innovative group under SM Entertainment, made waves with their remake of Regret of the Times, originally by Seo Taiji and Boys, released on January 15, 2024. Building on their success, aespa announced their second world tour, Synk: Parallel Line, which will commence from Seoul on June 29 and 30, 2024. Known for their groundbreaking concepts and hyper pop music, aespa continues to push boundaries in the K-pop industry.

