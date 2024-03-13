SEVENTEEN set to script history as FIRST K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2024; Details

SEVENTEEN is set to make history at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 as the first-ever K-pop group headliner. Joining a stellar lineup including Sam Smith and Martin Garrix, they'll take the stage at Olympiastadion Berlin on September 7-8.

SEVENTEEN to make music festival debut at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024

SEVENTEEN, the popular K-pop group, is poised to make history with their debut music festival performance at Lollapalooza Berlin in September 2024. This marks the first time a K-pop act will headline the prestigious event in Berlin. Alongside global stars like Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, and Burna Boy, SEVENTEEN's inclusion underscores the increasing influence of K-pop on the international music scene.

The announcement, made on March 13, revealed a star-studded lineup featuring SEVENTEEN alongside renowned artists such as The Chainsmokers, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. Notably, SEVENTEEN's participation follows in the footsteps of former iKON member B.I, who performed at Lollapalooza Berlin in 2023.

In addition to headliners, the festival will feature an eclectic mix of acts including Von Wegen Lisbeth, Loyle Carner, and Nothing But Thieves. Held at the iconic Olympiastadion Berlin, the two-day event promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts from around the world.

Since its inception in 2015, Lollapalooza Berlin has become a prominent fixture on the global music calendar. With SEVENTEEN's groundbreaking performance, the festival continues to embrace diversity and showcase the best of contemporary music. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing SEVENTEEN's historic moment as they take center stage at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024.

SEVENTEEN's latest activities

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Jeonghan are set for a triumphant return to activities after recovering from knee and ankle injuries, per PLEDIS Entertainment's statement. Fans can expect to see them join the group for upcoming events, including the SEVENTEEN Tour FOLLOW AGAIN which concludes in March, 2024. Meanwhile, the group's global influence continues to soar, with recent achievements like topping IFPI's global artist chart for 2023 and breaking records with their latest EPs. Amidst rumors of an April comeback, PLEDIS Entertainment assured fans that while there's no confirmed date yet, they can anticipate new music following the group's concert.

