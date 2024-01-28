(G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Minnie on temporary hiatus prior comeback due to health concerns

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Minniw will be taking a temporary hiatus for a while and will be sitting out of upcoming activities due to health concerns. The group released their pre-release track Wife on January 22. They are all set to make a comeback on January 29. They will be returning with their second full-length album titled 2.

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Minnie to take temporary hiatus

On January 26, CUBE Entertainment announced that (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and Minnie would be sitting out of upcoming activities because of health issues. They stated that on the evening of January 26, Minnie and Yuqi were taken to the hospital due to their health condition suddenly worsening as they got a high fever. They mentioned that medical professionals have recommended that they take a break and hence their activities have halted. They will be halting their scheduled activities and will be focusing of health and rest. They apologized to fans for causing them concern and those who had been looking forward to the group's comeback. Lastly, they commented that the artists' health is the top priority and that they would update regarding the schedule soon.

More about (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE was formed by Cube Entertainment and made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered various charts. The members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Soojin was also a part of the group but departed due to controversies in 2021. In 2023, she made her solo debut with AGASSY.

2023 was a phenomenal year for the group. They released hits like Nxxde, Queencard, and HEAT which became global sensations. Fans eagerly await the release of their upcoming album 2.

