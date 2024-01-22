(G)I-DLE mesmerizes with simple yet captivating MV for pre-release single Wife; Watch powerful dance moves

(G)I-DLE dropped the fun and playful music video for their pre-release track Wife, raising expectations for their upcoming comeback. The unique music video and the upbeat concept was quick to receive a lot of love and attention from fans. While on one hand, they garnered a lot of praise, some netizens also showed their displeasure over the lyrics. Here is a look at (G)I-DLE's latest release Wife.

(G)I-DLE's pre-release track Wife

On January 22, (G)I-DLE unveiled the music video for their pre-release track Wife. Their second full-length album 2, is scheduled to release on January 29. In the video, the members can be seen sporting turquoise and white wigs and dancing in synchronisation against a simple white background. Unlike other (G)I-DLE music videos released so far, Wife's music video only features a white studio where the idols playfully dance together. They can be seen in simple white and pastel green clothes. They hit all the beats with their amazing dance skills.

While the video garnered millions of views within a few hours of its release, some fans also voiced their displeasure for the lyrics. Some said that the songs were too seductive for a younger audience and some also said that though they are known for their strong positive messages in their songs, they seem to have gotten the concept of a wife wrong.

More about (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE was formed by Cube Entertainment and made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered on various charts. The members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Soojin was also a part of the group but departed due to controversies in 2021. In 2023, she made her solo debut with AGASSY.

2023 was a phenomenal year for the group. They released hits like Nxxde, Queencard and HEAT which became global sensations. Fans eagerly await the release of their upcoming album 2.

