Go Min Si works hard by the shore in Fresh off the Sea with Ahn Eun Jin, Dex and more; SEE PICS

Go Min Si is all set to make her much-anticipated appearance in the ongoing variety show titled Fresh off the Sea. Stills of the artist has been released from the upcoming episode as she helps her co-stars with their work. Excitement among fans has further increased following the release of the pictures as they see her in a brand new avatar.

On October 8, 2024, the production team of the variety show Fresh off the Sea released several stills from the upcoming episode. In the image, Go Min Si is featured, where she is seen arriving at the location. In the other stills, the artist looks exhausted from doing all the hard work to help her teammates with the new harvest. Moreover, the cast was seen against the backdrop of a scenic location beside the seashore.

Go Min Si is also joined by the permanent cast of the show, which includes Yeom Jung Ah, Ahn Eun Jin, Park Joon Myun, and Dex. The charming reality show is set in a quaint fishing village where the stars spend three days and two nights embracing the coastal lifestyle. The show highlights their experiences as they take on different tasks around the seaside, from fishing and other local jobs to preparing seasonal dishes unique to the area. Through their journey, viewers get a taste of the simple yet fulfilling life by the sea, with plenty of laughter, challenges, and heartwarming moments along the way.

Go Min Si is an up-and-coming South Korean actress who has received much attention for various roles. Some of her popular shows include Love Alarm, Sweet Home, and Youth of May, as well as the films The Witch: Part 1, The Subversion, and Smugglers. Recently, she appeared in the Netflix series The Frog alongside EXO’s Chanyeol, where she played the lead antagonist, and received critical acclaim.

