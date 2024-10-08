BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corp responds to October comeback rumors; reportedly filming music video

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been rumored to make his much-anticipated solo comeback on October 25, 2024. However, the artist’s agency has issued a statement regarding the news and has not given a confirmation yet. Moreover, it has also been revealed that he has almost finished filming the music video for his upcoming album.

On October 8, 2024, Galaxy Corp., the agency that managed BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, issued a statement regarding the rumors surrounding the artist’s comeback news. The company said that the artist is indeed preparing for a comeback, but the specific schedule has not yet been finalized. They are still coordinating the comeback date, and nothing has been confirmed regarding the rumored October 25 solo release.

Moreover, a news outlet, @Style, reported that G-Dragon is in the final stages of the album’s preparation and has begun the filming for the music video. Previously, another South Korean media publication, News1, stated that the artist would be releasing his new album on October 25, 2024. After 7 whole years, the singer is all set to release a new solo album following Kwon Ji Yong in 2017.

Previously, G-Dragon surprised fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. This has heightened anticipation for his upcoming comeback, as he is widely recognized as a leading artist in the K-pop scene. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast.

Advertisement

Moreover, it has also been reported that the artist will be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards alongside Taeyang and Daesung as part of BIGBANG. However, the lineup is yet to be confirmed, and the event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024.

BIGBANG was initially composed of 5 members, including G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P., and Seungri. Currently, the group is only composed of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. Some of the popular songs from the group include Bang Bang Bang, Haru Haru, Still Life, LOSER and more.

ALSO READ: Buzz: Usher invited BTS’ Jungkook to perform at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he declined due to military duty