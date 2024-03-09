Is Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin starrer Goodbye Earth set to release in April 2024? Production responds

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of substance abuse

Netflix responds to reports regarding the release date of Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin led drama Goodbye Earth, originally slated for 2023 but postponed due to the actor's drug scandal. Amidst speculations of an April 26 release, Netflix clarifies that no decision has been made yet, promising an official statement once confirmed.

Clarification on reports regarding the premiere of Goodbye Earth

Netflix has issued a response following recent reports suggesting an April 26 premiere date for the highly-anticipated drama Goodbye Earth, starring Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye. Originally slated for a 2023 release, the series faced delays after Yoo Ah In tested positive for cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, and propofol during a police investigation into the illicit use of propofol.

On March 9 KST, an exclusive media outlet released information speculating the April 26 premiere date. However, Netflix swiftly clarified the situation, stating, "At present, nothing has yet been decided. Once the release date has been decided, we will inform you through an official statement." The representative of Netflix Korea emphasized that there is currently no confirmation regarding the premiere date, assuring fans that any updates on the release schedule will be officially communicated.

Goodbye Earth is a Netflix original series that revolves around the experiences of four individuals navigating the chaotic final 200 days before an asteroid collides with Earth. Initially planned for the second half of 2024, the drama faced a setback due to Yoo Ah In's drug scandal, leading to a temporary suspension of its release. Fans eagerly await official confirmation from Netflix regarding the premiere date as the anticipation for the apocalyptic drama continues to grow.

All you need to know about Yoo Ah In’s drug case

In a shocking turn of events on February 8, 2023, Yoo Ah In faced police questioning for propofol use, pledging full cooperation through his agency UAA. Subsequent investigations revealed positive urine test results for marijuana, prompting advertisers to swiftly withdraw support, impacting international brands. The scandal also disrupted Yoo's upcoming projects, including Netflix's The Match, Hi.5 in post-production, and Goodbye Earth scheduled for later in 2023. On February 23, detailed hair analysis confirmed propofol, marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine presence. Consequently, Yoo was replaced in Hellbound's second season. The scandal not only shook the actor's career but also sparked widespread public and industry attention. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4 KST, where the court will determine the final verdict.

