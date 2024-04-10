Han So Hee expresses gratitude to fans for support during dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol announced their breakup last week, just five weeks after their relationship went public. Following the reports of the two dating, there had been a controversy surrounding the dating timeline of Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri.

The My Name actress took to social media and thanked her fans for their constant support and love and also updated on how she has been doing amid the controversy.

Han So Hee replies to fan letter in recent post

On April 10, Han So Hee took to Instagram and shared a photo with a fan letter in which the individual asked the actress if she had been well these days. Han So Hee uploaded her reply to the fan and wrote that she has been rethinking and reorganizing her thoughts. She thanked the fan and said that she felt motivated thanks to their letter. See her latest post below.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup

On March 15, there were reports of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating as a fan claimed to have spotted them on a Hawaii vacation. The agencies of both actors denied the rumors. Shortly after the reports, Hyeri posted an Instagram story in which she wrote, 'Interesting' and unfollowed Ryu Jun Yeol.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had been dating for 7 years and broke up earlier in 2023. Han So Hee responded to Hyeri's story for which she faced backlash. On March 16, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their relationship. The two actresses apologized to the public and to each other.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their breakup on March 30. The two were cast for the upcoming project Delusion. After their break-up was revealed, it was announced that they exited the project.

