Han So Hee and Han Hae In starring girls' love film Heavy Snow confirms release in 2024 second half

Han So Hee and Hae Hae In's upcoming film Heavy Snow has been creating buzz as the release nears. The film was shot in 2019 when both the actors were relatively new in the Korean dramas and films scene. Anticipation runs high as this is a girls' love and will be exploring the romance and friendship between two teenage girls while they grow up. Here are the details.

Han Se Hee and Han Hai In's film Heavy Snow set to release in 2024 second half

Han So Hee will be marking her big screen debut with the upcoming independent film Heavy Snow. As announced by the distributors, the film is set to release at the theatres in the second half of 2024. The film was under production in 2019 before Han So Hee had shot to fame and when Han Hae In was new in the film industry. The film was first released at the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival and had made headlines in 2023. Here is a look at the trailer.

More about Heavy Snow

Heavy Snow tells the story of two teenage girls who go on a journey from Gangneung to Seoul. On their way, they share emotions and memories together. The two form a bond with one another. Despite the limited time they have together, they start developing feelings.

The project was written and directed by Suik Yun. Han So Hee and Han Hae In took on the main roles in the film.

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature.

Han Hae In debuted in 2016 with the film MOMO. She has taken the main role in various movies including Our Midnight and The Art of Loving. The actor has also worked on the drama Artist Disappearance Case.

