Blood Free actor Ju Ji Hoon says Super Junior’s Kim Heechul looks like his ‘ex-girlfriend’; Watch

Ju Ji Hoon is one of the top actors in the Korean film and TV industry who keeps himself busy with numerous activities throughout the year. His thriller drama Blood Free starring Han Hyo Joo commenced its much-anticipated airing today. Amid his ongoing drama, another recent appearance of Ju Ji Hoon has the internet in stitches.

Joo Ji Hoon finds resemblance between Super Junior's Kim Heechul and his 'ex-girlfriend'

Recently, the Kingdom actor appeared for a conversation with Super Junior member Kim Heechul and popular MC Sung Si Kyung. The video was posted on the MC’s YouTube channel on April 9. The trio engaged in meaningful conversation over drinks and food, while Ju Ji Hoon also talked about his drama Blood Free as a part of promotional activities.

Within a day, the video has amassed more than 739K views, thanks to the stars’ unfiltered conversation. Amid many hilarious moments, one specific clip has been making rounds on the internet.

After a few good minutes, Ju Ji Hoon funnily addresses Heechul saying, “Maybe I’m a little drunk, but I have been thinking about it for a while. I have been looking at you when you talk and my heart is pounding. You look like my ex-girlfriend.”

When asked who Heecul exactly resembles, the actor changed the topic and engaged in banter with Heechul and Sung Si Kyung.

However, the online community has taken note of it with speculation pointing toward his rumored ex-girlfriend Song Ji Hyo.

For the unversed, Ju Ji Hoon first met the actress on the set of the 2006 drama Goong, also known as Princess Hours. The stars were rumored to have fallen in love while filming and continued the romance afterward. However, their dating timeline is not known to the public as neither actors nor their agencies even conveyed any confirmation regarding the same.

However, most recently Ju Ji Hoon came public with his relationship in 2014 with actress So Ga In and in 2017, they decided to part ways.

As his latest conversation with Heechul goes viral, many fans think the actor is talking about Song Ji Hyo.

More about Ju Ji Hoon

Ju Ji Hoon is a prominent Korean actor who has established a strong foothold with an array of meticulous performances in Jirisan (2021), Hyena (2020), Kingdom (2019), and more K-dramas. He also led movies like Gentleman (2022), Ransomed (2023), and others. His ongoing drama Blood Free starring Han Hyo Joo premiered today, April 10 through the Disney+ network.

