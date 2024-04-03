Know all about Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s past relationship; from Reply 1988 to break-up and Han So Hee drama

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol are both beloved stars of the Korean entertainment scene. The duo initially captured hearts with their roles in the slice-of-life drama Reply 1988. Their on-screen chemistry left fans rooting for their characters, sparking what's commonly known as "second lead syndrome." The joy among fans soared when the duo announced their real-life relationship. However, the recent news of their breakup, after seven years of togetherness, came as a shock. Confirmed on November 13, 2023, the end of their relationship saddened many who had hoped for a lasting bond between the two, especially considering their remarkable chemistry in the show.

Later, Han So Hee's revelation about his relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol sparked controversy involving all three stars: Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Han So Hee. Let's delve into the relationship between Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol below as we explore it further:

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship timeline overview

Reply 1988 filming

The beloved K-drama laid the groundwork for Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol to cross paths. In the series, they portrayed childhood pals Jung Hwan and Deok Sun, growing up in the same neighborhood alongside their Ssangmundong Squad mates: Choi Taek (played by Park Bo Gum), Sun Woo (played by Go Kyung Pyo), and Dong Ryong (played by Lee Dong Hwi).

Both were budding actors before this project, with Hyeri already finding fame as an idol. Jun Yeol initially ventured into acting through indie films before his breakthrough in the mainstream scene with the 2015 film Socialphobia. Their careers skyrocketed with their roles in Reply 1988. The duo first met during the script reading on July 8, 2015, before filming commenced on July 31, 2015.

On-screen chemistry of Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol

As Reply 1988 neared its end, fans had already chosen their favorite pairings, particularly rooting for Jung Hwan and Deok Sun to end up together. Despite the undeniable chemistry between them, the series took a surprising turn, leaving many fans heartbroken when Deok Sun chose Choi Taek instead.

During the show's airing, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol frequently interacted on social media, exchanging affectionate comments and playful banter which showcased their real chemistry. As the final episode aired, both actors shared intimate snapshots from the series on Instagram, further stirring fans' emotions. Hyeri shared photos with her co-stars, including Jun Yeol, maintaining the bond formed during their time filming Reply 1988.

Award shows and mentioning each other

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri made a joint appearance at the tvN10 Awards alongside the rest of the Reply 1988 cast, where both actors received awards. They marked the occasion by sharing photos together, adding to the excitement. Jun Yeol surprised fans once again by revealing during an episode of Entertainment Weekly about who he wants to work with in the future. To this question he immediately replied Hyeri.

In a gesture of appreciation to the drama's loyal fans, the Reply 1988 cast organized a special concert at Kyunghee University, where they reminisced about their time on set and even showcased their talents on stage. Among the highlights was a charming dance performance by Hyeri and Jun Yeol, complete with adorable exchanges and hand-holding, much to the delight of fans.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirm dating

On August 16 2017, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Entertainment, officially confirmed the reports circulating about the actor's romantic involvement with Girl's Day's Hyeri. They acknowledged that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had transitioned from being friends to a couple, emphasizing that their relationship was still in its early stages.

Similarly, DreamT Entertainment, representing Hyeri, also verified the news and requested understanding and support from the public. They emphasized the freshness of the relationship and asked that people observe it with warmth.

The duo dating privately

While they openly acknowledged their relationship, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol preferred to maintain a level of privacy regarding their dating life. Although they occasionally mentioned each other when queried and were once-in-a-while seen together. They opted to keep their personal matters out of the public eye. In a 2019 interview, Hyeri briefly touched on her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, stating that despite their hectic schedules, they found joy in each other's company. Despite their low-key approach, observant fans couldn't help but notice subtle gestures like sharing pictures in similar locations and sending each other thoughtful gifts and coffee trucks to show support.

Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee’s controversy

On March 15, 2024, rumors of a romantic involvement between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol surfaced online after they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii. Ryu Jun Yeol's agency confirmed his presence in Hawaii but refrained from addressing the speculation. Han So Hee's agency initially denied the rumors, stating that she was on vacation "with close friends."

Following these events, Hyeri—who had recently ended a six-year relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol—shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. Sharing a photo of a vacation spot, she wrote, "This is funny," leading to speculation about her thoughts on the news.

On March 16, Han So Hee responded to the swirling rumors with a post on her personal blog, addressing the speculation surrounding her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. In a lengthy statement, she confirmed that she was indeed dating the actor. However, she emphasized that their relationship began after Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship with Hyeri had ended.

In an apparent reference to Hyeri's Instagram story, Han So Hee expressed her amusement by sharing a photo of a dog holding a knife. She clarified her stance, stating that she does not condone involvement with people who are in committed relationships, nor does she lead them on. Han So Hee also affirmed her respect for the boundaries of existing relationships and denied any interference in others' romantic affairs. Lastly she added “I’m having fun too,” which many fans thought was a reply to Hyeri’s story.

Later addressing this story, Han So Hee admitted to acting impulsively and apologized for her behavior, acknowledging that her actions were disrespectful. Although she did not directly name Hyeri, she expressed her intention to extend an apology to her for any offense caused.

Hyeri releases apology

Later on, Hyeri also issued an apology, directly addressing the recent controversy that had caused a stir in the public sphere. She took full responsibility for the repercussions of her actions and expressed remorse for any harm caused, particularly extending her apologies to Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol.

In her statement, the Girl’s Day provided clarity on the timeline of her past relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol to dispel any confusion among fans. She revealed that their eight-year relationship had ended in November of the previous year, emphasizing that the decision was reached after a thorough discussion between both parties. Despite reports of their breakup surfacing, they maintained communication to address the aftermath and decided to talk everything out once again. However, since that conversation, they have not had any further contact.

Hyeri acknowledged that upon learning about Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship with Han So Hee, she was overwhelmed with emotions, leading to her impulsive actions. She also admitted to initially remaining silent on the matter due to exhaustion. Nonetheless, she offered another sincere apology and vowed to exercise caution with her words in the future.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol break up

After the controversy, Han So Hee released another letter addressing both Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol. She firmly denied any prior connection with Ryu Jun Yeol, dismissing rumors suggesting otherwise as absurd. Han So Hee clarified that she had never encountered Ryu Jun Yeol publicly or privately, nor had she contacted him or shared any mutual acquaintances.

She emphasized that the situation did not involve "transfer love," (going from one relationship to the next before breaking up with the first one) refuting any insinuations of overlapping relationships. Han So Hee acknowledged that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had mutually ended their relationship a year prior, bidding farewell to each other with good wishes.

She reiterated her apology to Hyeri and expressed confusion over Hyeri's reaction to her ex-boyfriend's new relationship. Han So Hee questioned why Hyeri interpreted a message not intended for reconciliation as one implying lingering attachment, and why she labeled Ryu Jun Yeol's new relationship, which began four months after their breakup, as "transfer love," only to remain silent thereafter.

Following this statement, Han So Hee again issued an apology, admitting to acting rashly while making her initial statement. Later, it was announced that Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee had split after two weeks of dating.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were one of the most cherished couples in the K-drama industry, having been together for over six years. Despite the turbulence surrounding their breakup and Ryu Jun Yeol's messy relationship with Han So Hee, their bond remains etched in the hearts of their fans. They were once deeply loved by their admirers, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the realm of K-drama.

