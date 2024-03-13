Happy 1 year with PLAVE: From visuals, concepts to discography; 4 reasons to stan K-pop's first virtual boy group

Celebrating their one-year milestone, PLAVE emerges as K-pop's pioneering virtual boy band, captivating audiences with their innovative visuals, conceptual depth, and stellar discography. As they mark this significant occasion, here are four compelling reasons why fans should stan this groundbreaking group.

Celebrating 1 year of PLAVE

PLAVE, the first South Korean virtual boy band formed by VLast, has swiftly become a sensation in the music industry, captivating audiences with their unique concept and musical prowess. Comprising five talented members—Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin—PLAVE stands out as a pioneering virtual group, breaking new ground in the realm of K-pop.

The quintet's name, PLAVE, is a fusion of Play and Rêve (Dream), embodying their vision of creating a fresh space to realize their dreams. The group officially debuted on March 12, 2023, with their first single album, Asterum. This marked the beginning of their cosmic journey, inviting fans into a mysterious space between Caelum and Terra, intricately tied to PLAVE's overarching worldview.

A significant milestone in their career came with the release of their second EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come. The album achieved remarkable success, garnering one million streams in just 13 hours and a total of 1.7 million streams within 24 hours. This achievement earned PLAVE a spot in the Melon Hall of Fame, solidifying their presence in the competitive music scene.

Their innovative approach extends beyond music, as the group engages with fans through live streaming on their YouTube channel twice a week. Breaking more barriers, PLAVE made history by joining Weverse, a popular fan community platform, on December 12, 2023. This move established them as the first virtual group to embrace the platform.

PLAVE achieved a historic milestone on March 6 by winning Show Champion with their song Way 4 Luv. This victory marks the first time a virtual K-pop group has clinched a music show win, signaling a potential shift in the landscape of K-pop. Their latest mini album, Asterum: 134-1, released on February 26, 2024, featuring Way 4 Luv as the title track, concludes their Asterum series.

Here are top 4 reasons why you need to check out PLAVE

1. Unique Concept

PLAVE offers a unique concept that blends music with virtual reality. Their name, a fusion of Play and Rêve (Dream), reflects their aspiration to create a new space for realizing dreams. Since their official debut in March 2023 with the single album Asterum, PLAVE has captivated audiences with their mysterious space-themed worldview, inviting fans to join them in the celestial realm between Caelum and Terra. With interactive live streams and engaging activities, PLAVE breaks boundaries as the first virtual group to join Weverse, fostering a deep connection with their fans in the digital realm.

2. No-Skip Discography

From their debut track, Wait for You, to subsequent releases like Why? and The 6th Summer, PLAVE consistently delivers captivating music that keeps listeners wanting more. Their mini-album, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come, achieved an impressive feat by garnering 1 million streams on MelOn, South Korea's largest music streaming platform, within just a day of its release. The quintet's ability to create a compelling and unmissable musical journey showcases their remarkable talent and growing influence in the industry.

3. Visuals

PLAVE stands out in the K-pop scene not only for their music but also for their unique visual concept. Unlike other AI characters, PLAVE's members are designed to resemble characters from Webtoon, games, or anime rather than real humans. This distinctive approach to their visuals adds an extra layer of appeal, catering to fans of 2D characters while still providing the excitement of interacting with idols. Each member possesses distinct facial features, allowing fans to find their own personal favorites within the group. With their captivating visual style, PLAVE brings a fresh and exciting aesthetic to the world of virtual boy bands.

4. Distinct personalities and skills

PLAVE showcases an impressive array of talents and skills that set them apart in the K-pop scene. Known for their outstanding vocals, PLAVE's AI members have garnered attention through busking videos, song covers, and live broadcasts, showcasing solid and unique vocal abilities that rival those of fourth-gen idols. Beyond vocals, the group excels as all-rounders with sharp dance and synchronization, along with impeccable rap skills. Setting themselves apart as a self-produced group, each member contributes to writing and composing their tracks, resulting in music with genuine stories and sincere lyrics. Despite being AI-based, PLAVE members exhibit authentic personalities, each bringing unique characteristics and attitudes that captivate fans.

