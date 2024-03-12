EVNNE is a K-pop boy group formed by merging promising participants on the idol survival show BOYS PLANET. Comprising members KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, the team debuted on September 19, 2023.

About EVNNE’s comeback and music show win

The group is made up of seven members all of whom hold talents that have contributed to the success of the group. From singing to songwriting and more, the young talents are steadily building their way up the K-pop idol ladder. One crucial stop in their way has to be a music show win, which in EVNNE’s case came in on January 30. Taking home the trophy for MBC M’s Show Champion marked a first for their song UGLY and a first in their careers.

Being up against tough competitors with the likes of CIX’s Lovers or Enemies, NMIXX’s DASH, RIIZE’s Love 119, and TWS’ plot twist, EVNNE’s UGLY came out on top. Member YOO SEUNGEON expressed thoughts on the possibility alongside fierce competition, “We put in a lot of effort preparing this album, and we were all satisfied with the final outcome, so we hoped to achieve first place with this album. But we never imagined winning it once, let alone twice. I want to express my sincere gratitude to ENNVE for making all of this possible!”

EVNNE on taking home the trophy

After shedding tears of happiness and expressing gratitude to everyone they could think of, we asked the boys about their initial reaction.

KEITA: “We've finally come this far..." was the first thought that crossed my mind.

PARK HANBIN: First and foremost, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude towards ENNVE. Then the memories of my time as a trainee flashed through my mind, and I couldn't help but feel an immense sense of pride, realizing that this achievement was the culmination of all my hard work. Lastly, I felt determined to repay everyone's support by continuously striving to show an even better side of myself in the future.

LEE JEONGHYEON: First of all, the thought ENNVE instantly came to my mind as they shared our earnest desire to win first place. I felt deeply grateful for their unwavering efforts and dedication that ultimately made it possible.

YOO SEUNGEON: Winning first place on a music show is not easy, and it was the ultimate goal we had set for ourselves this year. Thanks to the unwavering support of our fans, we achieved first place much sooner than anticipated which made us pleasantly surprised and overjoyed. Also, we won first place with the release of “UGLY” and I felt a rush of emotions and a sense of accomplishment as memories of our practice sessions flooded my mind.

JI YUNSEO: Winning first place was always a dream of mine, and holding that trophy with our name engraved on it brought tears to my eyes, but it also filled me with immense happiness. When our victory was announced, I shared a glance with SEUNGEON, my long-time trainee partner, and KEITA, our influential leader. Seeing tears in their eyes overwhelmed me with emotion. It was a moment of pure, profound joy.

MUN JUNGHYUN: Receiving the trophy, I had a moment of realization that we’ve actually won first place on a music show. I was stunned by it, and I was immensely thankful to ENNVE for their hard work and huge support.

PARK JIHOO: I felt grateful to everyone who supported me, and I felt a strong determination to show an even better version of myself in the future.

EVNNE’s message to fans

EVNNE: Hello Pinkvilla and ENNVE of India! This is EVNNE! With the release of our second mini-album [Un:SEEN], we were able to experience many things such as achieving first place on music shows, hosting our first-ever fan concert, and embarking on a tour. We're incredibly thankful to ENNVE for their unwavering support and for making all of this possible. We kindly ask for your love and interest in our upcoming 2024 EVNNE FAN-CONCERT [SQUAD:R] ASIA TOUR, which is set to begin soon! Thank you!

Here’s to hoping for an even better musical release for the group!

