Arknights Season 3 Renewed; All We Know So Far

Months after bidding farewell to its fans, the third season of Arknights is back with a new teaser. It was this week that the makers of the series brought out newer updates on Arknights Season 3. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the newer updates from the upcoming season.

Arknights Season 3: Renewal Status

It comes from the official website and YouTube that Arknights Season 3 was renewed by the makers. Along with this, a new promotional video was put out in the public domain. Thus, it can be said that the third season, titled 'Rise from Ember' has been renewed by the makers.

New teaser preview out

The new teaser for the third season depicts the return of Amiya and the Doctor in future episodes. The 54-second video opens with the protagonist and a voiceover displaying the dangers to come ahead. You can check out the latest teasers from the makers right here:

What to expect next?

As the title suggests, the 'Rise from Ember' will be the main theme of the series. It is anticipated that Amiya and the Doctor will take the limelight in the series. Along with this, it can also be seen in the teaser that a lot of action and adventure takes place in the third season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

All in all, the third season is set to bring out newer characters to the forefront, who, in turn, bring exponential action. It will be interesting to see what the makers have in store for the fans.

Staff Updates

As of the time if writing, the specific cast of the third season has not been revealed. But the fans expect most of the voice actors from the previous seasons to make a return. As for the staff, the series has the following credited artists:

Director: Yuki Watanabe

Music: Yuki Hayashi

Animation Studio: Yostar Pictures

At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Announces New Manga Spin-Off; Everything We Know So Far