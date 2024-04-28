Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Make Their First Appearance On Red Carpet At The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sophia Bush, popularly known for her character in One Tree Hill, appeared with Ashlyn Harris at the White House correspondent’s dinner for the first time after making her relationship public.

The couple stepped out together after Bush announced being Queer in Glamour Magazine’s April issue. Bush and the soccer player were twinning in black, dressed by the same designer. While the actress opted for a strapless dress with golden details on it, Harris chose to go with a pant-suit-style outfit with golden buttons on it.

Sophia Bush coming out as Queer

The Hitcher actress spoke to Glamour about wearing a heavy vest for a long time, and now that she has come out, she could finally breathe. In an essay for the magazine, the actress wrote, "I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long; I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy, but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it. I am taking deep breaths again.”

Soon after her split from Hughes, the actress was alleged to be a home wrecker, said Bush in the essay. Addressing the allegations, the Chicago P.D. star revealed, “The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous—that, to be crystal-clear, never happened—rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? It feels brutal.”

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris’ relationship timeline

The Hollywood star and Ashlyn Harris began dating in the fall of 2023, months after Bush filed for divorce from her ex-husband. Since the duo entered into a relationship, they were stopped together on multiple occasions. However, the actress claimed at the time that the relationship was pushed into the public domain without her consent, but she is trying to find peace.

Bush and Harris, before entering the dating phase, were friends for a long time. However, Sophia shared that it took her a lot of confronting before coming to terms with her feelings for the soccer player.

According to the sources, the first date for the couple went on for four hours, and the Hollywood actress described it as “truly one of the most surreal experiences.”

The couple's insider revealed that their relationship has positively impacted each of them as individuals.

