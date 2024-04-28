Taapsee Pannu says ‘I need to sit, relax’ as she looks back at her decade-old career: My success is not a fluke

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut with 2010’s Jhummandi Naadam and went on to star in several successful movies across her career. The actress was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and is currently enjoying being the new bride. In a recent interview, Taapsee was seen talking about how she feels that it's her time to sit back and relax as she has already done a diverse array of roles.

Be it exploring spy-thriller in Baby and Naam Shabana or a shrewd antagonist in Badla, she has worked across all genres. She played a role out of her skin in Saand Ki Aankh, a gray character in Haseen Dillruba, sports films like Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, and someone who makes wrong life choices in Manmarziyaan.

“The kind of films I’ve done so far have been so diverse that it’s very difficult and challenging to choose what to do next”, Taapsee Pannu told HT City in an interview.

Taapsee Pannu says her success is not a fluke

Pannu who will soon be seen in the second installment of her Haseen Dillruba shared, "I'm at a position where I feel I've done quite a bit, I worked really hard and did everything by my own merit, so my success is not a fluke. I consistently pushed myself, so it's a very happy and satisfied place."

The actress further spoke about things she has in hand or wishes to do in life. “I need to sit back, enjoy the time, relax and rejuvenate, and then come back with something that’s going to challenge me further”, said Taapsee adding, “that’s because I’ve been in that momentum of just pushing myself every single day. And when you suddenly put that stop to me, it is very difficult to come to terms with it.”

On the work front, Taapsee will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Khel Khel Mein. In other news, she recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 23 in Udaipur. The actress however chose not to share any glimpse of it publicly and recently vowed to not even do that in the future.

