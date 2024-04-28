Kanye West Gets Sued By His Former Security Guard; Everything To Know About The Lawsuit

Veteran rapper and artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing allegations from an ex-security guard that he subjected black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts.

In a recent lawsuit filed by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked as security personnel for West, at both his private school Donda Academy, and at a warehouse where the creative genius stored his Yeezy brand clothing, accuses West of having frequently screamed at and berated black employees and fired him for refusing to cut his dreadlocks.

Let's find out more details about the entire legal drama below.

ALSO READ: 'Just Choke': Noah Cyrus Claps Back At Comment About Love Triangle Rumor Involving Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell

Employee alleges Kanye West's unfair work demands and book disposal policy

Kanye West has frequently found himself in the spotlight due to various personal and professional matters, including his music, mental health, and relationship issues. The most recent complaint against him was filed on Friday, April 26, in Los Angeles.

The complaint stated that Mr. Provo began working for West as a rapper around August 2021 and subsequently spent six months at Donda Academy. When the school relocated to a new location, Provo was assigned additional job responsibilities due to staffing shortages. He also provided security services for West's Sunday Service events and at his Yeezy warehouse.

The security guard also reported a sudden decrease in his paychecks shortly after raising complaints. He claimed that his non-black colleagues did not experience this issue. Hicks allegedly told him that West can't afford security right now.

Kanye West is in trouble for his aggressive behavior

While Ksnye West has shown his anger towards other rappers in his diss tracks in his professional life, in terms of his personal life, West is also currently at the center of a suit filed by former employee Trevor Phillips, who alleged earlier this month that West spewed hateful, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric within earshot of students and that West once told students he would put a jail at the school where they could be locked in cages.

The previous lawsuit also alleged that the musician frequently yelled at and berated his black employees. He allegedly told his staffers that he would fire anyone who was overweight. Additionally, he reportedly told students that he wanted them to shave their heads.

