Heeramandi’s Adhyayan Suman recalls he was 'possessed' by Shekhar Suman during a scene, reveals how Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring back several actors to the forefront who were lost in showbiz for a long time. His upcoming digital debut Heeramandi will star not-so-frequent on-screen stars Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Manisha Koirala among others. The period drama is anticipated to revive the fading careers of these actors.

Recently while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the father-son duo Shekhar and Adhyayan spoke about a certain monologue sequence performed by the Heartless actor in Heeramandi that left Bhansali teary-eyed.

Adhyayan spoke about how gratifying the experience was for him to work in Heeramandi. The Jr Suman confessed that he couldn’t sleep and was terrified the day before the series was scheduled to roll. It was his dad Shekhar Suman who came to his rescue and made sure he prepared well for a certain scene in reference.

"On the first day, I was giving cues to Manisha Koirala. You can't understand Bhansali's sharpness. He heard my delivery in Urdu", recalled Adhyayan Suman. He recalled Bhansali telling him, 'Your dad taught you, didn't he?'"

Shekhar who also showed up in the same podcast shared that it was Adhyayan’s skills as a performer that deserve credit because he nailed a shot in one take. Detailing the same, he revealed, “He had a five-minute long take. Five minutes. This must be a first in the history of Bhansali Productions, but Adhyayan nailed it in one go.”

Shekhar recalled getting a call from Sanjay Leela Bhansali when the filmmaker told him, ‘Where was this boy all this time?'

Adhyayan further detailed the incident and shared, “When I was doing that scene, I swear on my career, I felt my dad’s spirit had taken control of me. I felt if I didn’t deliver at that moment, it was game over. I felt that he was inside me. And that’s when sir got up and cried and kissed my hand. It went silent for five minutes, and then the entire set of 500 people clapped. My entire life flashed in front of me. All my pain, all my struggle, it came to me.”

Heeramandi will start streaming on Netflix on May 1.

