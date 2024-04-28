My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1: Spoilers From The Manga; Release Date & More

The first episode of Boku No Hero Academia Season 7 is days away and the fans are already excited to see what is coming up in the new season. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have come out with the first glimpse of the new hero from the story. Here is all you need to know about My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1: Release Date & Where to Watch

The final release date for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 has been announced to be May 4, 2024. The release schedule of the series will be that of Saturdays at 2:30 AM PT, starting this day. All the episodes of the anime will be available to watch on the official pages of Crunchyroll. All relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1: Manga spoilers

The title of the first episode of MHA Season 7 has already been announced. This will be 'In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West!' This episode opens the story from the Star and Stripe Arc of the manga. This story arc takes place between Chapter 329 to Chapter 334 of the source material.

As suggested by the title, this storyline will bring forth the World's Strongest Hero, Star and Stripe, to Japan. After the events of Tomura Shigaraki's attack, the entire world is on high alert. However, this American hero decides to take matters into her own hands.

On the other side, Tomura sees this as an opportunity to steal her quirk for himself. And so, the initial chapters will focus on Star's safe entry into Japan. However, even upon her arrival, the commute would be filled with attacks and threats. Her quirk, New Order is something that can give Tomura just the power that he is looking for.

As for the first episode, it would be the first time that fans come to see the titular American hero. Not only this, it will also be the first time that she confronts the villain of the story. And so, the back and forth between the two sides will make up for the plot of this arc within the first few episodes.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

At last, all the latest updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.