Prince Harry To Attend Invictus Games' 10th Anniversary In UK This Spring; Will Meghan Markle Join Him?

Could there be a potential reconciliation in the royal family?

Prince Harry is confirmed to return to the UK for his first big event in the country after stepping down as a working royal in 2020. The event will be a celebration of Invictus Games completing a decade since its fruition in 2014! However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle will tag along!

Prince Harry is confirmed to attend an event in the UK this spring

The second son of the reigning monarch founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded or injured military servants. This year, the successful endeavor will complete a decade, calling for a celebration that the Prince can’t afford to miss! “The ceremony will mark “a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport,” a spokesperson for the game said.

The BBC news confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the 10th anniversary celebration and service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 with actor Damian Lewis accompanying him. Rumors were strong that Prince Harry wanted his wife to join him on the trip, but BBC has not confirmed the Duchess' presence.

A big return for Prince Harry!

The Prince will visit his home country for the second time this year, but this time for a major event. He was last spotted in the UK when he made a flying visit to his father, King Charles after his cancer diagnosis was announced.

The Spare author’s attendance at the Invictus Games was confirmed two days after King Charles announced his resumption of public engagement duties.

King Charles’ to resume his public duties

The Palace statement mentioned the monarch’s impressive progress encouraged him to get back to duties. The doctors were “very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” the statement said.

It’s great for the country that the King is successfully walking the road to recovery. However, there is still no update on the health of the other royal member undergoing treatment for Cancer-Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Middleton’s public announcement of her diagnosis was shocking for the world. At the time, an insider shared that the king was proud of her for pulling off the video message so gracefully. Deadline reports that King Charles is constantly in touch with his daughter-in-law amidst their shared cancer battle.