WATCH: Anupam Kher grooves to Aati Kya Khandala with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika; but here's a catch

Anupam Kher was a very good friend of the late Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik, who tragically passed away in 2023 following a heart attack. Throughout the years, Kher had formed a close bond not only with Satish but also with his family, including his wife, Shashi Kaushik, and daughter, Vanshika. The veteran actor often shares videos with Vanshika which warms fans' hearts.

Today, April 28, Anupam Kher and Vanshika were seen grooving to the famous song Aati Kya Khandala with a twist. Fans dropped lovely comments reacting to their video.

Anupam Kher and Vanshika groove to Aati Kya Khandala

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika made a collaborative post and shared a video. The duo can be seen grooving to the popular track Aati Kya Khandala.

In the video, Kher was seen holding a photo frame of the late actor with his daughter while enjoying the song. The lyrics that caught everyone's attention were "Ae kya bolti tu, ae kya main bolu, sun suna, mere liya chai bana." After this, the senior actor was seen laughing while Vanshika acted surprised.

Sharing the video, Vanshika penned, "With the one and only Anupam uncle , mine and papa's favourite shining star.Now how could I not make a reel with him."

Reacting to it, Kher commented, "You are the bestest my beautiful Vanshika. Love and prayers always (red hearts)"

Reacting to their video, one fan wrote, "Sir really appreciate the way you are taking care of friends daughter....true example of humanity." Another commented, "Anupam sir you are amazing hatts of to you the way you support vanshika i can see Satish sir within in you." A third fan wrote, "Bhut hi Kam log dosti nibate hai specialy dost ki death ke bad uski family se milna to dur bat bhi kerna nhi chate you are set a great example Anupam ji" Others were seen dropping beautiful comments praising the veteran actor for taking care of Vanshika.

Earlier in February 2024, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming video capturing a heartfelt conversation with Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika, and wife, Shashi, who attended the screening of Kaagaz 2. In the video, he asked Vanshika if she enjoyed the movie and what aspects she liked besides her father's role. Vanshika expressed her admiration for the film, particularly Kher's role.

Kher expressed his delight at Vanshika's presence at the screening with her mother, highlighting her importance as an audience member. He also asked Shashi if she enjoyed the film, to which she responded positively, praising Kaushik's performance.

