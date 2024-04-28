‘Maybe It Wasn’t The Right Time’: Jon Gosselin Wishes He Started Ozempic Early On In Life After Losing 32 Pounds In 2 Months

Weight loss is an extremely personal journey that most people today fail to understand, especially on social media. While it may take courage and confidence to talk about it on a public platform, celebrities are often subjected to scrutiny because they are part of the visual medium.

Recently, Jon Gosselin wished he had started taking weight-loss medication years ago. “You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, who is on semaglutide, the generic form of Ozempic, exclusively told Page Six at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday night.

Gosselin further said he feels amazing and wonders why he didn't do this sooner. He thinks maybe the timing wasn't right before. He mentioned his almost 20 years in the spotlight. During that time, he had many ups and downs. One of the difficult times was his divorce from his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. They also had disagreements about child custody and support.

"A lot of things were going on emotionally and I went to court a lot, which was super expensive," he elaborated. "It just wasn't a good time in my life. But now I finally have time to focus on myself."

More details about Jon Gosselin's weight loss techniques

Gosselin explained that intermittent fasting has been very beneficial for him, as it helped him quit drinking and reduce his appetite. As a result, he was able to regain control of his diet and focus on consuming healthy foods in moderation.

After losing weight, Jon regularly visits the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center for body contouring and fat-melting treatments to tone up his body.

He mentioned that he undergoes a treatment called CellSound, which is an ultrasonic visceral fat removal procedure. Jon highlighted that visceral fat can be particularly difficult to eliminate and that traditional exercises like crunches may not always be sufficient. However, with CellSound, he can simply lie on a table and get closer to his fitness goals. Although he was initially apprehensive about potential discomfort, he was pleased to find that the treatment is painless.

Jon Gosselin's thoughts on opting for artificial methods like surgeries to lose weight

When asked to opt for artificial methods to lose weight, Gosselin said that, due to his low pain threshold, Jon shared that he would never go under the knife to transform his physique.

Regarding actual surgeries like liposuction, I firmly oppose them. I would never undergo any invasive procedures on my body unless absolutely necessary. I'd much rather prioritize exercise before considering plastic surgery.

If I have to work out, that's my choice. But I would never get surgery just because I'm lazy. I'm not extremely overweight. I just told myself to stop eating fries and fast food.

He further added, “I just got complacent with my health,” he told Entertainment Tonight in February, adding that he had a tough time balancing his new career with a proper diet and sleep schedule.

Jon revealed that his work schedule, which spanned from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for four to five nights a week, often compelled him to resort to unhealthy late-night meals from gas stations. This habit became detrimental to his health.

Furthermore, Jon acknowledged that his loving relationship with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, also played a role in his weight gain.

