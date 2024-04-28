Priyanka Chopra relishes beauty of togetherness with daughter Malti and Nick Jonas; gives sneak peak into her 'life lately'

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a huge fan following on her social media accounts. She often shares pictures and videos from her personal life to update her fans. Today, April 28, the actress dropped a video collaging moments featuring her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka gave a sneak peek into her personal and professional life in the video where she is seen enjoying every simplest moment.

Priyanka Chopra's 'life lately' featuring Malti and Nick Jonas

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a video giving a sneak peek into her life lately. The video starts with Nick Jonas lighting the fireplace. The next scene is him taking Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a stroller to have a walk.

The other glimpses show Priyanka and Malti relishing ice cream. The actress can be seen having her moment with nature and bringing her daughter to the Heads of State sets.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Life lately.. (star emoji)" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra on navigating cultural differences following her marriage to Nick Jonas

In a recent episode of the Read The Room podcast by Cavanaugh James, Priyanka discussed how she and Nick Jonas embraced each other's cultures.

Advertisement

She explained how in her Indian family, it's common for everyone to "speak over each other" and "sentences are cut", a behavior she found absent in Nick's family. She said, "Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That's just how we are culturally."

She continued, "We are just like, ‘let's just go!'. We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘aye, I am saying this!'. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I'm like, ‘I know what you are saying but I'll wait for you to finish."'

She also stated how politeness differs between their cultures. In her upbringing, using "sorry", "thank you" and "please" is what being polite is all about, whereas in Nick's culture, even the way you speak, like your tone, matters when showing politeness. "So those kind of things were really hard for me to learn", Chopra concluded.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their bundle of joy, daughter, Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra on navigating cultural differences following her marriage to Nick Jonas; 'It was hard for me to learn'