Parineeti Chopra recalls doing THIS for Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor during her YRF internship

Parineeti Chopra had finally made her name on the list of acclaimed and skilled Bollywood stars. But did you know the actress, who is currently riding on the success of her blockbuster hit film Amar Singh Chamkila, once interned at Yash Raj Films?

In an interview, the actress opened up about her internship days when she would order coffees for several B-town biggies. Read on to know more!

Parineeti Chopra reveals bringing coffee for celebs like Deepika Padukone and others

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most educated actors in B-town who went to Manchester Business School to become an investment banker. But since becoming an actress was her fate, she returned to Mumbai, and on the day when she went to watch the shooting of a film led by her sister Priyanka Chopra, she was offered a job in the marketing and PR department of Yash Raj Films.

While talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress revealed that during her stint at the production house, she did promotions for Rani Mukerji for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey, and Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company.

When asked what she did for them, she said, “Right from ordering their coffee to taking care of their interviews. My final film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat,” she stated adding that she quit her job after working there for one and a half years.

Parineeti Chopra recalls Aditya Chopra signing her for a 3-film contract

In the same interview, she also divulged that she arranged interviews of B-town biggies with the same media friends who interview her today for her films. She also revealed that after leaving YRF, she got a call from Aditya Chopra who wanted to meet her at his office. “I wondered why he was calling. He sat me down and told me, ‘So Parineeti, I will sign you for a three-film deal at Yash Raj. So, I said ‘What are you saying’,” she exclaimed.

The National Award-winning actress was recently seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila.

