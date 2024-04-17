NCT DoJaeJung is a new subunit from the mega-group NCT, which comprises three members, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. Formed by SM Entertainment, NCT is one of the biggest K-pop groups in the industry and it consists of a total of 26 members across six subunits, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish. NCT DoJaeJung is the smallest subunit and a newly formed one.

Previously, the members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were working together as bandmates in the subunit NCT127 along with Taeyong, Mark, Johnny, Taeil and Yuta. The members have had great synergy and chemistry with each other since their days in NCT127 itself. Debuting in the year of 2016, they achieved mainstream success with the songs Cherry Bomb, Kick It, and more. The group has won numerous accolades throughout their career and has now solidified their name in the world of K-pop

The beginning of NCT DoJaeJung

In 2023, NCT DoJaeJung came into existence along with Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. The group's name comes from the three member's names — "Do" from Doyoung, "Jae" from Jaehyun, and "Jung" from Jungwoo. Formed in early 2022, the group was officially introduced during NCT 127's Neo City – The Link+ concert events in Seoul, South Korea, where they performed the song Can We Go Back.

Their performance was met with extreme love from the fans, and everyone was extremely welcoming of the subunit. Because of the member’s shared history for many years, they took no time to conquer the stage and give the audience exactly what they wanted.

The subunit officially made their debut in 2023 and took the K-pop community by storm. On April 17, 2023, they released their debut extended play Perfume, along with the title track of the same name. Moreover, they also released a music video for the main song. Other than Perfume, the album consisted of five tracks, including Kiss, Dive, Strawberry Sunday, Can We Go Back, and Ordinary.

However, the highlight of the album is the unique concept adopted by the group. The album followed the triangular theory of love by Robert Sternberg. Music films based on the concepts of passion, commitment, and intimacy were released for each member, showcasing the strong connection of love.

The music video for the title track included a dark setting and high-value production where the members showcased a more energetic yet passionate side of themselves. The performance video for the track was also released, which included a synchronized and intricate dance routine.

NCT DoJaeJung's debut achievements

At the time of the album’s release, it was successful both digitally and physically. The song charted in some of the local charts as well as international charts. It sold over 600,000 physical albums and became one of the best-selling subunit albums in SM Entertainment.

Moreover, it also entered the viral 50 chart on Spotify across various countries, including the USA, Canada, Japan, Brazil, and more. Additionally, the music video has received over 32 million views since its release.

The album was nothing short of a commercial success, and it was extremely well-received by the fans and non-fans alike. Moreover, the most important aspect of the subunit is that the three of them are equally talented, which allows them to showcase their capabilities more substantially.

Their voices are extremely soothing, and they complement each other perfectly. It is expected that the subunit will make a comeback soon with new music and concepts. Currently, Doyoung is preparing for his upcoming solo album, Dear Youth, which will be released on May 25, 2024.

