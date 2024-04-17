ILLIT breaks NewJeans’ record as fastest K-pop group to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify

ILLIT, a newly-formed K-pop girl group made their successful debut on March 25, 2024. Within three weeks, they have reached many milestones, setting new records in the realm of the new generation’s K-pop. Their latest achievement adds to their rising popularity and growing success, igniting excitement among the group’s fans.

Within a few days of their big debut, the girl group seems to have set a new record already! They have become the first group to mass 10 million listeners on Spotify.

ILLIT becomes fastest K-pop group to amass 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify

On April 17, according to Spotify’s data, ILLIT racked up an impressive 10 months of monthly listeners on Spotify. The group hit the count within 20 days of their debut on March 25, making them the fastest K-pop group to achieve the feat.

On this day, ILLIT also scripted history, shattering the previously set record by NewJeans who hit the milestones 49 days after their debut. The group’s new peak on Spotify is contributed by the success of their debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME and its lead single Magnetic.

More about ILLIT and their debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME

ILLIT is the latest girl group from HYBE’ sub-sidary label Belift Lab, who have previously formed the popular boy group ENHYPEN. The group is composed of five members including Minju, Moka, Wonhee, Yunah, and Iroha.

All the members were known to participate in the music survival show R U NEXT?, which is a collaboration between JTBC and the group’s agency Belift Lab. At the end of the show, these five girls were selected and debuted with ILLIT, after completing their initial training as K-pop idols.

On March 25, 2024, the group made their much-awaited debut with the mini-album SUPER REAL ME, which featured the lead Magnetic, Midnight Fiction, My World, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Especially, the lead track Magnetic piqued the K-pop fans’ interest, thanks to its infectious beats, addictive chorus, and refreshing conceptual music video.

Within three weeks of its release, ILLIT already made their Billboard debut with Magnetic claiming top 10 positions on Global 200 and Excluding U.S Charts. In addition, on April 17, the song also entered the Hot 100 list on the prestigious music chart, ranking at no. 91.

The smash-hit track Magnetic also includes a well-composed music video, showcasing the members’ dancing skills. With its groovy choreography, the MV already amassed a whopping 37 million views on YouTube. ILLIT has already earned a loyal fanbase eagerly anticipating their next trendsetting endeavors as an emerging K-pop girl group.

