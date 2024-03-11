Academy Awards 2024: Anatomy Of A Fall Wins The Oscar For Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The movie has already had an outstanding awards season; after winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May, it won six European film awards and six Césars, two Golden Globes including best screenplay and a Bafta for best original screenplay.

Anatomy of a Fall, the courtroom drama, which tells the story of a woman accused of killing her husband and their partially-blind son called as a witness won the Best Original Screenplay. The movie faced stiff competition from The Holdovers, Maestro, May December and Past Lives.

While accepting the award, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari recalled how very different their lives were a few years ago, stuck at home in the midst of Covid, when they first started to write.

"This is a crazy year, in contrast with what it started out as, before. Stuck in the house with two kids. It was lockdown, and we hooked them up to cartoons to have peace. And there was no line, I think, between work and diapers,” said Triet.

Arthur Hararim said that, “the producers came along, and that’s when things got a little crazy.” "This will help me through my midlife crisis I think,” said Triet.

About Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is a 2023 French legal drama film, directed by Justine Triet from a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband's death. Appearing in supporting roles are Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, and Sophie Fillières.

Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2023, where it won the Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award and competed for the Queer Palm. It was released theatrically in France by Le Pacte on 23 August 2023, receiving critical acclaim, selling over 1.7 million admissions in France, and winning six awards at the 49th César Awards, including Best Film. The film also gained significant international success, winning two Golden Globes one BAFTA, and one Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Following are the cast and the characters they played in the movie:

Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter

Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi

Milo Machado-Graner as Daniel Maleski

Antoine Reinartz as the prosecutor

Samuel Theis as Samuel Maleski

Jehnny Beth as Marge Berger

Saadia Bentaieb as Nour

Camille Rutherford as Zoé Solidor

Anne Rotger as the President

Sophie Fillières as Monica

Messi as Snoop

