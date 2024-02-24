Cinematographer Santhosh Sivan becomes first Indian to be conferred with prestigious Pierre Angenieux Tribute at Cannes

Santhosh Sivan is not an unfamiliar name for cinephiles around the nation. The ace cinematographer is one of the best in his field, and has been an active part of the film industry for close to four decades now.

Over the course of the four decades, Santhosh Sivan has delved into direction, production and writing as well. The filmmaker has also been awarded with 12 National Film Awards in the time period. In the latest update, Santhosh Sivan has created history by becoming the first Indian to be conferred with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Tribute at the Cannes Film Festival. It is understood that he will be receiving the award on May 24th, the penultimate day of the festival, and on May 23rd, he will be delivering a masterclass in cinematography as well.

More about Pierre Angenieux Tribute

The award, started in 2013, honors masters in the field of cinematography from all over the world. It is named after the French engineer and optician Pierre Angenieux, who invented the retrofocus lens and the modern zoom lenses.

Since 2013, the award has been conferred to some of the best cinematographers from around the world, including Roger Deakins, known for films like 2017, Blade Runner 2049, etcChristopher Doyle, known for films like Chungking Express, In The Mood for Love, etc, and Agnes Godard, among many others.

Santhosh Sivan on the workfront

Santhosh Sivan is undeniably one of the biggest names when it comes to cinematography in Indian cinema. The filmmaker, who made his debut in 1986, is still an active part of the industry, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and camera work. Over the years, Mani Ratnam has frequently worked with Santhosh Sivan, and has even mentioned that he is one of the best directors of photography in the country.

Santhosh Sivan, who recently made the Hindi film Mumbaikar, a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut film Maanagaram, will next be seen cranking the camera for Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. The film also features the Lucifer actor in the lead, and is all set to hit the silver screens on March 28th, this year. Additionally, it was also recently announced that Santhosh Sivan has been roped in as the DoP for Reitesh Deshmukh’s next, which is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

