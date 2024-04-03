All The Celebs You Can Catch At Broadway In 2024: From Daniel Radcliffe To Steve Carrell

Broadway is every celebrity’s dream. When we say premium theaters that come out with excellent plays, Broadway is the only name you can think of. As the platform welcomes all TV and film stars with open hands, their performance sets the stage for a theatre carnival in the city of dreams-New York City where the actors can share their innate experiences by performing in front of a live audience. The 2023-2024 season looks quite promising. As we see celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe on this list, let’s take a look at the other celebrities performing on Broadway in 2024.

1.Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Harry Potter makes a Broadway appearance. The trio has come together for Sondheim and George Furth’s cult classic, Merrily We Roll Along as a new rendition to Broadway. This will begin on September 19, 2024, at the Hudson Theater.

2. Appropriate starring Sarah Paulson

Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe winner Sarah is playing the lead in this play. It is a dark-comedy family drama, whose official synopsis reads, “it tells the story of the Lafayette family as they return to their patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate.”

3. Chicago starring Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana is making her Broadway debut! She will be the smart murderer Roxie Hart. It is set to come out on April 7, 2024.

4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical starring Boy George

80’s icon Boy George returns to mesmerize us with his performance as Harold Zidler in the play. He is already known for his Broadway work in Culture Club, and debut performance in Taboo. Boy George even wrote the music and lyrics for Taboo. One can catch the play from May 12, 2024.

5. Hadestown starring Ani DiFranco

Indie music icon Ani will be coming to Broadway for the first time as Persephone in Anais Michell’s Tony-winning musical. It originates from the part on Hadestwon’s 2010 concept album.

6. Doubt starring Liev Schreiber and Amy Ryan

Hat-trick Emmy nominee and 2005 Tony winner Live and Oscar nominee Amy will be a part of the first Broadway revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt by John Patrick Shanley.

7. An Enemy of the People starring Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti

Our on-screen Kendall Roy Jeremy will be joining the White Lotus Star Imperioli for a play with the You star Victoria Pedretti.

8. Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne

Academy Award winner Eddie will be the Emcee. She will also be a part of Kander and Ebb’s musical that will co-star Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles.

9.Uncle Vanya starring Steve Carrell

The Office star Steve will debut as a title character in Heidi Schreck’s adaptation of the Anton Chekhov classic. The cast will also include big names like William Jackson Harper, Alfred Molina and others.

10. Mary Jane starring Rachel McAdams

McAdams is known for her roles in The Notebook and more. She will make her Broadway debut with an Amy Herzog play which is about a single mother. She is faced with challenges as she raises a chronically ill son. The play's theme is optimism, humor and the wisdom of women to tackle each day as it comes.

As we wait to see how the new edition of Broadway turns out to be, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.