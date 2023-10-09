Why did Harry Potter’s eye color have to change in the films? The answer's Daniel Radcliffe

There is a big difference between the Harry Potter books and movies: the color of Harry Potter's eyes. While the book Harry is described with "bright green" eyes, actor Daniel Radcliffe played him with naturally blue eyes in all the films. But why did the color of the eyes change?

Daniel Radcliffe's natural eye color and why it was used

The filmmakers made Daniel Radcliffe wear green lenses to match Harry's description in the books but as it turns out Radcliffe had a reaction to them and eventually the filmmakers decided to remove the lenses and go with Daniel's natural eye color. Interestingly, Radcliffe's blue eyes caught the attention of producer David Heyman, who saw the young actor at a theater.

Author J.K. Rowling's vision for Harry Potter's eyes

J.K. Rowling requested that Harry's eyes match his mother, Lily, but she did not specify that they had to be green. This approach allowed for creative freedom.

"There sitting behind me was this boy with these big blue eyes. It was Dan Radcliffe," Heyman later said about the first time he met Radcliffe at a theater. "I remember my first impressions: He was curious and funny and so energetic. There was real generosity too, and sweetness. But at the same time he was really voracious and with hunger for knowledge of whatever kind."

The decision to keep Harry Potter's eyes blue in the films, despite their green description in the books made Radcliffe's possible.

