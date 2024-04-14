Harry Potter TV Series: All We Know About Max's Grand Venture Due 2026

The wizarding world woke up to a really exciting news announced by Warner Bros. Discovery that the Harry Potter series has been greenlit for TV. But when? This TV series will reportedly explore each of JK Rowling's iconic seven books during the Max streaming event in April 2023. Those who have been eagerly awaiting the release are probably going to be satisfied with the adaptation.

What Can Fans of this Wizarding World Expect from the Series?

Rowling's literary masterpieces will be revealed in a way that's never been done before with the Harry Potter TV series. It started out as a season-by-season look at each book, but recent developments suggest the story will span a decade. With this extended journey through the wizarding world, audiences can expect to see all the beloved characters, settings and magical adventures they've loved for so long.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, expressed confidence in the project assuring fans that the series will stay true to the spirit of the original books.

Meet the Masterminds Behind the Magic

The magic of Harry Potter is coming to life on small screens all thanks to the selected group of talented creatives. There's Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran, and Francesca Gardiner. For the record, together they've done hit series like Succession and fantasy epics like His Dark Materials and The Man in the High Castle. Their experience in British and American TV will give Rowling's world a fresh spin.

There's a search for a showrunner and casting director, so new actors will play the infamous characters in the show. Well, for some it might be really difficult to picture other actors replacing Harry (Daniel Radcliff), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint). While details on the cast remain under wraps, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey hinted at a focus on younger talent to mirror the chronological progression of the story.

J.K. Rowling's Role and Creative Involvement

This project's success is largely and quite obviously thanks to JK Rowling's creative vision. She is the executive producer and her production company also got credit which is why the adaptation keeps its integrity and depth.

Although Rowling's public comments have sparked controversy, Warner Bros Discovery continues to promote the positive themes of the hit series that ruled the childhoods of so many. In spite of generational readers and viewers sharing an interest in this story, the adaptation remains dedicated to its on-screen portrayal of the series.

Production Costs and Scale

"You know we make shows at this scale with House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones," said Bloys. It'll be that scale or higher. The short answer is whatever it takes to make a show of high quality."

Apparently, House of the Dragon cost nearly $200 million and had HBO's biggest marketing campaign ever, with over $100 million in media spend (that's a combination of ad spots and cash shelled out). Therefore, Potter fans can expect a similar budget “or higher,” per HBO and Max boss Bloys.

Will there be other projects?

“We’re free to do anything we want,” Zaslav said before hedging. “Some areas we need to do with JK, others we can go forward. This is a full deployment of Max of Harry Potter. We can still develop other properties.”

Although Warner Bros Discovery would like more Potter, it's unclear where those boundaries lie. As CEO of the merged company Zaslav has repeatedly declared that he is focused on franchises with Harry Potter IP identified as a top priority.

How long has it been in the works?

Max and its former parent company WarnerMedia started looking into the Harry Potter TV series a few years ago. At that time, Warner Bros. appointed Kids, Young Adult and Classics president Tom Ascheim to manage the Wizarding World and Potter franchises, including theme parks, tours, and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts theatrical library, which grossed $9.1 billion. Ascheim became WarnerMedia's senior rep in its relationship with Rowling and her reps, and exploratory conversations for a Max series got started.

Following Discovery's acquisition a year ago, Ascheim left the company and the unit was disbanded. Anyway, Harry Potter's popularity has only grown.

Zaslav talked about the Harry Potter books, going off script, “My wife and I, we read to each of our three kids.” “It’s really moving. For ten consecutive years, people will see Harry Potter on HBO; it's really something.”

