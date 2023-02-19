From Upside-Down Magic to Abigail, here are 21 Movies Like Harry Potter

The Harry Potter movies had certainly taken the world by storm and achieved enormous global success. To this day, the massive fandom of the Harry Potter movies has been going strong. From playing Quidditch to concocting potions and flying on the broomsticks, the Harry Potter movies have it all. If you are missing the magic world of Hogwarts, here are some of the best movies like Harry Potter that will give you a sneak peek into the wizardly world. The Harry Potter movie series takes us on a wonderful journey and fantastic adventure full of secret rooms, three-headed dogs, and dragons. As it officially ended with the second installation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2011, fans were missing the magical link. In this case, we have got you covered. Below is the list of movies like Harry Potter with enchanting fantasies from classics like Matilda to dark dramas like Abigail.

Movies Like Harry Potter 1. Teen Witch

High school teenager Louise Miller learns from Madam Serena, psychic that she is a reincarnation of the powerful witch and possesses magical abilities which will start working on her sixteenth birthday. She uses the magic to become popular and get back at her bullies in high school but soon learns that it is much more powerful than she ever thought and getting what you want is not what magic is all about. Release Year: 1989 Genre: Fantasy/Comedy Stars: Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier, Zelda Rubinstein, Dick Sargent, Joshua John Miller Directed By: Dorian Walker Run Time: 94 minutes 2. Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is one of the best movies like Harry Potter which follows the plot of a cynical magician, three kids, and an apprentice witch’s search for the missing magic spell from the book. Three children were placed in reluctant Miss Eglantine Price care during the Battle of Britain. The children soon learns that Ms. Price is learning witchcraft and are offered transportation spell in exchange of silence. Release Year: 1971 Genre: Fantasy/Family Stars: Angela Lansbury, John Ericson, David Tomlinson, Ian Weighill, Roy Snart, Cindy O’Callaghan Directed By: Robert Stevenson Run Time: 117 minutes 3. Seventh Son

Seventh Son follows the storyline of Thomas Ward, who is a seventh son of a seventh son as he goes on an adventure as the apprentice of the Spook, after the evil witch Mother Malkin breaks free from the confinement. Seventh Son is just like the Harry Potter which will keep you engaged till the end with Malkin gathering an army of minions and Thomas falling in love with Alice who was sent to spy on him. Release Year: 2014 Genre: Fantasy/Adventure Stars: Jeff Bridges, Kit Harington, Ben Barnes, Olivia Williams, Alicia Wikander, Antje Traue, Djimon Hounsou, Julianna Moore Directed By: Sergei Bodrov Run Time: 102 minutes 4. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Balthazar Bake is a legendary magician in the modern day Manhattan who recruits Dave Stutler as his reluctant protégé to save the city and prevent the return of Morgana le Fay. Stutler is a resourceful physics prodigy with hidden potential, who needs to rise up to stop the forces of darkness. Release Year: 2010 Genre: Fantasy/Adventure Stars: Nicholas Cage, Jay Baruchel, Teresa Palmer, Monica Bellucci, Alfred Molina Directed By: Jon Turteltaub Run Time: 109 minutes 5. Doctor Strange

A brilliant neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange on his journey of spiritual and physical healing, after a car crash that leaves him unable to operate, discovers the world of magic and mystique. Dr. Stephen Strange is an arrogant and acclaimed scientist who vainly tries experimental surgeries to heal his own hands after the crash and soon learns about the paraplegic who regained the use of his legs. Dr. Strange is soon pulled into the world of Mordo and Ancient One. Release Year: 2016 Genre: Action/Adventure Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Mads Mikkelsen, Scott Adkins, Tilda Swinton Directed By: Scott Derrickson Run Time: 115 minutes 6. The Percy Jackson Movies

The Percy Jackson movies follow the adventure of demigod and his comrades in the training ground at Camp Half Blood that also includes setting an on-going battle amongst the Gods. The Percy Jackson movies earned both commercial and critical success. Release Year: 2010 - 2013 Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Action Stars: Logan Lerman, Jake Abel, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario Directed By: Chris Columbus Run Time: 224 minutes 7. Upside-Down Magic

Upside Down Magic follows the tale of two best friends Reina Carvajal and Elinor Boxwood Horace as they enroll in Sage Academy which is a prestigious magic school. Reina holds the power of controlling fire while Elinor holds the power of transforming into animals. They are soon pulled into the world of the Shadow Magic, an evil force that uses a person's magic through possession against everyone else. Release Year: 2020 Genre: Fantasy Stars: Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong Directed By: Joe Nussbaum Run Time: 96 minutes 8. Abigail

Abigail in the quest to search for her father who many years earlier were taken by the government discovers the whole new world of magic. She eventually learns that her city was seized by the people with dark magic who want to completely erase its existence along with wiping out all the sorcerers. As Abigail can’t suppress the magic inside her, she needs to flee from her home in a journey full of danger and adventure. Release Year: 2019 Genre: Adventure and Fantasy Stars: Tinatin Dalakishvili, Rinal Mukhametov, Gleb Bochkov, Artyom Tkachenko, Ravshana Kurkova Directed By: Aleksandr Boguslavsky Run Time: 110 minutes 9. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Jacob finds an entirely different magical place known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children following the clues that were left by his beloved grandfather. The headmistress of this place Miss Alma Peregrine along with the home’s children possess paranormal abilities and hence are referred as ‘Peculiars’. Release Year: 2016 Genre: Fantasy/Adventure Stars: Eva Green, Allison Janney, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Terence Stamp, Rupert Everett, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: Tim Burton Run Time: 127 minutes 10. The Craft

The Craft is also one of the great movies like Harry Potter which drives through the witchcraft world as four outcast teenage girls in Catholic school decide to pursue witchcraft to their own advantage without knowing the negative consequences. These girls worship a powerful earth deity called ’Manon’. These four outcast teenagers uses magic for their personal use to get back at the people who bullied them. Release Year: 1996 Genre: Horror/Fantasy Stars: Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True Directed By: Andrew Fleming Run Time: 101 minutes 11. Escape to Witch Mountain

Escape to Witch Mountain follows the storyline of two twins who get separated as babies however when they meet in the future, the twins discover their supernatural powers. A local millionaire tries to exploit twins for his personal gains. The adventures that the movie follows with the twins will magically transport you to a different place. Release Year: 1995 Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy Stars: Elisabeth Moss, Perrey Reeves, Erik von Detten, Robert Vaughn, Brad Dourif, Vincent Schiavelli Directed By: Peter Rader Run Time: 87 minutes 12. Fantastic Beasts Films

Fantastic Beasts film series is one of the best movies like Harry Potter which serves as a prequel or sequel to the same movie series. The storyline sets in 1926 as Newt Scamander completes a global excursion to discover and document about extraordinary array of the magical creatures. Release Year: 2016 - 2022 Genre: Fantasy/Adventure Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Don Fogler Directed By: David Yates Run Time: 409 minutes 13. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is also one of the greatest movies similar to Harry Potter that keeps you hooked to the screen till the very end. The plot follows hobbit Frodo Baggins who embarks on the Fellowship quest to destroy One Ring along with ensuring the destruction of the maker, the Dark Lord Sauron. This trilogy entails three movies which will keep you hooked till the very end with the adventures of Frodo Baggins. Release Year: 2001 - 2003 Genre: Fantasy, Adventure Stars: Elijah Wood, Liv Tyler, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Billy Boyd, John Rhys-Davies, Christopher Lee, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Sean Bean Directed By: Peter Jackson Run Time: 558 minutes 14. The Golden Compass

The Golden Compass follows the plot of young Lyra Belacqua in a parallel universe who starts her journey to the North to save the kidnapped children including her best friend from the terrible experiments by gobblers. Lyra faces several difficulties such as confrontation with the flying witches in quest to save these children. Release Year: 2007 Genre: Fantasy/Adventure Stars: Nicole Kidman, Sam Elliott, Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Dakota Blue Richards, Ian McKellen Directed By: Chris Weitz Run Time: 113 minutes 15. Matilda

Based on the popular Roald Dahl novel, Matilda is a child prodigy with psychokinetic abilities. Matilda is mistreated and neglected by the family of an annoying older brother, car salesman father, and bingo obsessed mother. Additionally on her first day in school, Matilda witnesses headmistress swinging a girl and hammer throwing her in a field of flowers. She uses these abilities to deal with her tyrannical principal in school as well as her family. Release Year: 1996 Genre: Family/Comedy Stars: Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Mara Wilson, Embeth Davidtz Directed By: Danny DeVito Run Time: 98 minutes 16. Pan’s Labyrinth

The story of Pan’s Labyrinth is set in the mid 1900s when young Ofelia and her ailing mother come with her mother’s new husband who is a sadistic army officer. The sadistic stepfather tries to quell a guerrilla uprising. Ofelia comes upon an ancient maze and chances upon the legendary lost princess leading to a series of events unfolding. Release Year: 2006 Genre: Fantasy/War Stars: Sergi Lopez, Ivana Baquero, Doug Jones, Maribel Verdu, Ariadna Gil, Alex Angulo Directed By: Guillermo del Toro Run Time: 120 minutes 17. Stardust

Stardust follows a storyline of the young man Tristan living in the fictional town of Wall which borders the magical kingdom Stormhold. Tristan enters Strormhold to collect fallen stars for Victoria to ask for her hand in marriage. However, he soon learns that the fallen star is a woman named Yvaine. Release Year: 2007 Genre: Adventure/Fantasy Stars: Claire Danes, Sienna Miller, Charlie Cox, Jason Flemyng, Ricky Gervais, Peter O’Toole, Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer Directed By: Matthew Vaughn Run Time: 128 minutes 18. The Kid Who Would Be King

The Kid Who Would Be King is also one of the movies like Harry Potter which follows the plot of a young boy as he discovers the legendary sword of King Arthur named Excalibur. The young boy along with his classmates must use the sword to stop the plans of an ancient enchantress to enslave the whole world. Release Year: 2019 Genre: Fantasy/Family Stars: Louise Ashbourne Serkis, Tom Taylor, Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Ferguson Directed By: Joe Cornish Run Time: 120 minutes 19. The Chronicles of Narnia Trilogy

The Chronicles of Narnia Trilogy follows the adventure of the young children in the magical Narnia world while being guided with Aslan who is the powerful and true king of Narnia. This lion can speak and guide the Pevensie siblings. These four Pevensie siblings helps Prince Caspian to win the throne against corrupt uncle, King Miraz. Release Year: 2005 – 2010 Genre: Fantasy/Adventure Stars: Georgie Henley, William Moseley, Ben Barnes, Skandar Keynes, Anna Popplewell, Will Poulter, Liam Nesson, Tilda Swinton Directed By: Andrew Adamson and Michael Apted Run Time: 406 minutes 20. Alice in Wonderland

The nineteen year old Alicereturns returns to the magical place from her childhood adventure after spotting an unusual rabbit in her backyard. She realizes her true destiny, to stop the Red Queen’s reign of terror as she meets again with her old friends. However, Alice and her friends are ambushed by the Red Queen’s knights. Release Year: 2010 Genre: Fantasy/Family Stars: Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, Helena Bonham Carter, Mia Wasikowska, Stephen Fry, Alan Rickman, Michael Sheen, Timothy Spall Directed By: Tim Burton Run Time: 108 minutes 21. The House with a Clock in Its Walls