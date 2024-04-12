Is J.K. Rowling Disappointed With Daniel Radcliffe And Emma Watson For Their Support Of Trans Rights? Find Out

The author of the popular fantasy novel series, Harry Potter, has reacted to the movie stars supporting trans rights. On Wednesday, J.K. Rowling shared a thread of messages on X (formerly Twitter) about her views on trans rights. The author's remarks in 2020 that were derogatory to the LGBTQ community infuriated her followers.

Along with the community, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who played the leads in the films adapted from the books, also stood against Rowling’s remarks. In the recent series of messages posted on X by the author, she clipped a review "of the medical evidence for transitioning children."

What Did J.K. Rowling Say About Receiving Apologies From The Harry Potter Stars?

After a series of messages were dropped on the X account of the author, a fan commented, "Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them ... " In her response, Rowling shared, "Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

In 2020, after the author’s comment outraged the community, Daniel Radcliffe had mentioned in an article, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I." Emma Watson, too, shared her thoughts on the movement on Twitter. She wrote, "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

LGBTQ Organization, GLAAD’s Response To J.K. Rowling’s Comments

In 2019, after the British author voiced her thoughts against the trans community, GLAAD released a statement that read, “J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender.” It continued, “Trans men, trans women, and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”

As for the clarification, Rowling has no intention of backing out from her statements.

