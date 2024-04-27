Potterheads are in for a treat! The entire Harry Potter franchise is almost ready to be compressed into an audiobook series. A recent announcement confirmed the premiere window for the new Harry Potter audiobook series to be in late 2025.

The audiobooks will feature over a hundred actors as the cast who will aid in bringing the characters to life during production. Their voice-overs will be complemented with high-quality scores and real-world sound captures.

The Harry Potter franchise announces its audiobook premiere

An official date for the Harry Potter audiobook premiere is still under wraps but the franchise teased that it shall be released in late 2025. A teaser drop on YouTube on Thursday, April 25, built up anticipation around the audiobook series, featuring audio snippets of characters and riveting glimpses of the Audible studio. Hints of Harry Potter props were placed here and there to add to the Wizarding World’s aesthetic.

All seven Harry Potter novels will be transformed into English-language recorded versions by Amazon's podcast company, Audible in collaboration with author J.K. Rowling's global digital publisher, Pottermore Publishing. They will be released sequentially kickstarting with the first installment, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

A joint statement by Audible and Pottermore Publishing revealed the cast “will bring these iconic stories to life as never heard before” with “immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices and real-world sound capture.” However, information about the involvement of the original leading trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, among others, is yet to be confirmed.

“With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter — delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create,” Audible CEO Bob Carrigan said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Pottermore Publishing, Neil Blair echoed Carrigan’s delight in the collaborative opportunity that is the “groundbreaking audio edition of the beloved” magical franchise. Moreover, he noted that the audiobook series will expand the Harry Potter fanbase by exposing a “whole new generation” to J.K. Rowling’s splendid storytelling with the help of Audible’s massive pool of global listeners. It is worth noting that this development will be unrelated to Warner Bros. films.

What will happen to the original Harry Potter audiobooks?

The Harry Potter books were originally transformed into single-voice audiobooks by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale. They were published in 1999 and have moved to Audible since 2015. The original audiobook boasts 1.4 billion global listening hours, per Variety.

Despite the new Harry Potter audiobook series creating buzz, Pottermore Publishing and Audible have confirmed that the original audiobooks will still be available on the platform. As per their statement, the new series will “sit alongside and complement” the old ones.

Audible’s expansion into the Harry Potter franchise comes after their success with audiobooks of Dickens novels produced by Sam Mendes. Oliver Twist and David Copperfield audiobooks have been released on the platform that features notable stars like Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan.

