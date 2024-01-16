Are Daniel Radcliffe And Erin Darke Married? 'In-laws' Comment At Emmys Sparks Marriage Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke made a rare public appearance together on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The actor spoke candidly about his family during an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News, on 15 January. Radcliffe was nominated for his first-ever Emmy award for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

However, during the interview on the Emmy red carpet, Radcliffe sparked rumors that the pair might have already been married. The 34-year-old seemingly hinted that he and Erin Darke, whom he shares his nearly one-year-old son with, tied the knot when he mentioned about his partner’s parents.

Are Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Drake married?

On 15 January, Daniel Radcliffe spoke on his performance in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he was nominated for his first Emmy. "Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws," the 34-year-old told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox during a live broadcast on the red carpet at the ceremony at L.A. Live's Peacock in Los Angeles. "They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God."

As the Harry Potter alum referred to Erin Drake's parents as his "in-laws" it sparked fresh speculation on social media that the two had tied the knot. However, Radcliffe's representatives later clarified to E! News that the actor and Erin are not married. The couple has been together for more than ten years and welcomed their first child in April 2023.

In his previous interviews, the 34-year-old actor talked about the amazing experience of fatherhood. "He's great, it's amazing. There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened,” he stated. "It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about. And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating," the British actor had said.

Daniel Radcliffe's first-ever nomination for the Emmys

Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Weird: Al Yankovic Story, competing against Black Bird's Taron Egerton, Beef's Steven Yeun, George & Tammy's Michael Shannon, Welcome to Chippendales' Kumail Nanjiani and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Evan Peters.

Weird: Al Yankovic Story explores every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. The biopic also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna.

During his red carpet interview, Radcliffe relayed a message to the real pop queen, Madonna, who he said he and his cast mates were still waiting to hear from with regard to her satirical depiction. "I hope you like the film," he said. "I thought Evan Rachel Wood just did the best job as a not-at-all real version of Madonna."

