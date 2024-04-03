Are Benedict Cumberbatch And Olivia Colman Set To Appear In New The War Of The Roses Remake? Here's What Reports Say

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman will reprise the roles of Oliver and Barbara Rose in the remake of the War of The Roses!

As per the announcement made by the Searchlight Pictures studio, the Sherlock star and The Crown actress have been confirmed as the leads. The movie will be helmed by director Jay Roach and written by Poor Things’ Tony McNamara.

More about The War of The Roses remake

Searchlight Studios will produce the film along with the production houses of both the leading actors- Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch and Colman’s South of the River. The president of Searchlight Studio talked about the remake.

“The Roses is a wildly funny, bigger-than-life, and yet deeply human story … With Jay at the helm, and Benedict and Olivia, and Tony, we have a dream team bringing it to life,” he said, confirming the film’s leads.

Reportedly, the new movie will be a “reimagining” of the source novel by author Warren Alder.

Based on the book of the same name, the movie is about a couple (The Roses) going through a bitter divorce. It is not being opted for screenplay for the first time. Dany DeVito adapted the 1989 movie and also made an appearance as the divorce lawyer.

The movie starred two-time Academy Award winner Michael Kirk Douglas as Oliver Rose and Who Framed Roger Rabbit actress Kathleen Turner as Barbara Rose. So Colman and Cumberbatch have big shoes to fill!

What is the premise of The War of The Roses?

The movie is a comedy thriller about a seemingly happy couple living in their perfect mansion. However, they soon realize that they no longer love their significant other. This marks the beginning of vicious activities, humiliation, and violence from either side, which only escalates.

Cumberbatch is seen in serious roles like Sherlock, Doctor Strange, and The Grinch, so watching him do physical comedy will be refreshing! The Oscar-winning actress also plays serious roles on screen but is known for her funny candor off-screen—Oscar’s speech, for example. Watching if she brings her candid side to the screen will be hilarious!