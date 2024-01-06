'The Golden Bachelor' wedding is done and dusted; here's how Gerry and Theresa's big day pan out
The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a dream televised wedding on New Year's Day, culminating their whirlwind romance.
When naval officer and real estate developer Gerry Turner embarked on his journey as ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," he never expected to find lasting love. But that's exactly what happened when Theresa Nist stole his heart during the inaugural season. Fans tuned in on New Year's Day to witness Gerry and Theresa exchange vows in a dream wedding broadcast live.
A Ceremony to Remember
The intimate ceremony took place at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport, Rhode Island, surrounded by loved ones. Golden Bachelor host Susan Willis, who helped guide Gerry throughout his search for love, officiated the nuptials. In their personal vows, Gerry and Theresa pledged their devotion to one another amidst tears of joy.
A reception followed at the Rosecliff mansion, where guests danced, dined and celebrated the couple well into the night. "USA Today" reported the newlyweds shared their first dance to "A Song for Mama" by Boyz II Men, a favorite of Theresa's late mother.
ALSO READ: What did Gerry Turner's SECRET ex-girlfriend reveal about their relationship? Exploring the Golden Bachelor's alleged dating history
The Road to 'I Do'
Fans will recall Gerry's instant spark with Theresa during their first meeting on the show. Though she was nearly half his age, they formed a deep connection. Overcoming doubters, Gerry and Theresa's romance blossomed into an engagement in the season one finale. According to "The Hollywood Reporter," the wedding special gave viewers a peek at their "whirlwind relationship" leading to the altar.
Living Happily Ever After
In a live interview after the ceremony, Gerry gushed to "USA Today," "I never thought in a million years I'd be this happy. Theresa completes me." The Golden Bachelor franchise has found its fairy tale ending with Gerry and Theresa ready to start their new life together as husband and wife. Fans couldn't be more delighted the show brought these two soulmates together.
ALSO READ: Did Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have prenup agreement before wedding? Exploring details as they reportedly have differing opinions
