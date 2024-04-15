How Long Were Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist Married? Relationship Explored Amid The Golden Bachelor Couple's Divorce

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, ABC’s first-ever Golden Bachelor couple, who tied the knot in a lavish televised wedding ceremony on January 4, couldn't last long. The couple, 74 and 70 years of age respectively, filed for divorce on April 12, and on the same day talked to the network’s news show Good Morning America about their decision to part ways.

The couple has stated long distance to be the reason behind their divorce. They even state that they love each other immensely and yet, have decided to part ways.

Long distance led to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce

The couple who were still living long distance at the time of their split, him in Indiana and her in New Jersey, informed on GMA on Friday, April 12 that despite still being very much in love they've decided to part ways. “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turned said. “So we look at these conversations and we both think it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

“I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner added, as Nist echoed, “I still love him.” Amid Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage ending in just three months, here's a look back at their rather public relationship.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Relationship Timeline

August 2023 — Turner and Nist meet on The Golden Bachelor

Turner was named the first-ever Golden Bachelor in July 2023. The filming for the show began in August of the same year, in which Nist participated as one of the contestants.

November 2, 2023 — Hometown Date

During the special segment, Turner met Nist’s family in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, during which the financial services professional said, “If there weren't real feelings here, I would not be bringing Gerry home to meet my family.” He met Nist’s daughter Jen, her husband Matt, and their children, as well as her sisters Charlotte and Mary. Nist’s sisters were impressed by Turner and even deemed him a “perfect fit” for her.

November 30, 2023 — Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist get engaged

Turner proposed to Nist with a Neil Lane ring, per People. The diamond was a princess cut piece, weighing around 3.15 carats. The duo got engaged on air during the Golden Bachelor season finale on November 30.

December 11, 2023 — Red Carpet debut

A month after The Golden Bachelor ended, Theresa and Gerry attended an event together for the series. While walking the red carpet, Nist proudly flaunted her new ring while resting her hand on Turner’s chest for pictures.

December 31, 2023 — Ringing New Year’s together

Turner and Nist spent their New Year’s Eve together. Nist posted a selfie with her fiance, all cuddled up, captioning it, “Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year.”

January 4, 2024 — Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist exchange wedding vows

Turner and Nist said I do at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California. The televised ceremony for ABC was officiated by another Golden Bachelor contestant, Susan Noles. “You have both given us all so much hope that it's never, ever too late to find love,” she said of the couple.

January 28, 2024 — Honeymoon prep in full swing

In an Instagram post shared in January 2024, Nist revealed that she was busy planning her honeymoon with Turner. Alongside dreamy pictures of Italy, she wrote, "Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy…flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading to Sorrento and Amalfi coast. I've been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can't wait to experience it with Gerry!”

February 14, 2024 — Valentine’s Day

As Turner and Nist celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together, Nist shared throwback footage from their wedding to mark the special occasion. “Wishing everyone a lovely valentine’s day,” she wrote in the caption, tagging her husband in the post.

March 25, 2024 — Turner and Nist attend the Bachelor finale together

Turner and Nist stood witness to the season 28 Bachelor finale, which saw Joey Graziadei handing out his final rose to Kelsey Anderson. The couple were all smiles at the event, which occurred just a few weeks before their divorce announcement.

April 12, 2024 — Gerry Turner files for divorce from Theresa Nist

Appearing on Good Morning America for a joint interview, Turner and Nist announced that they were dissolving their marriage after three months of marriage. When asked about the reason for their split, both Turner and Nist pointed to long distance.

As mentioned above, Turner is committed to his lake house in Indiana while Nist is based out of New Jersey. Even though they've gone their separate ways, in the interview, Nist and Turner emphasized their lasting friendship and their plan to remain close in the future.

