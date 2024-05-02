‘Strangely, Oddly, Perversely Lucky’: Johnny Depp On Playing The French Monarch In Jeanne Du Barry

Johnny Depp is stepping back into acting shoes!

The Alice in Wonderland actor will portray the King of France in the French-language biopic Jeanne Du Barry. Two new clips from the upcoming period drama give a glimpse of Depp in his royal ensemble. The actor revealed feeling surreal while portraying such a regal character.

Johnny Depp as the French monarch

In the new teaser, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor who plays King Louis XV is dressed in a lavish cream-colored gown and a royal French hat. The story is about the monarch’s scandalous affair with French courtesan Jeanne Du Barry.

The clip shows the love-sick King eagerly awaiting Du Barry’s entry into the court. When Du Barry walks amidst the assembled crowd, people are stunned yet displeased by the commoner turned royalty. At one point, the courtesans whisper about her doing the wrong courtesy to the King.

The French language biopic is directed and co-written by Maïwenn, who stars as the lead in the film. It premiered at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release in France. According to the synopsis, the story follows the track of "a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, using her charms to escape her impoverished life."

However, when she meets the King, it’s love at first side from both ends and leads to the most scandalous affair of the century.

Johnny Depp on playing the role of King XV

This film will mark Depp’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus and the very messy legal drama with Amber Heard. At the film’s UK premiere held in Curzon Mayfair theatre on April 15, the actor told Variety that he felt “oddly lucky” to play the Flamboyant King.

He also joked about the surreal and funny moment when he imagined someone from the “bellybutton of nowhere” to play the King of France. "When Maïwenn and I first actually met and talked about the notion of me doing the film and playing Louis XV, the King of France … what happens in your brain is you instantly go back to Kentucky, where, like, everything is fried," he joked.

The film will hit selected theaters on May 2.