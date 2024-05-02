11 Raanjhanaa dialogues that will make you believe in true love

The 2013 released Anand L Rai directorial Raanjhanaa is considered as one of his best works. The film starred Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, and Kumud Mishra among others in important roles. The truthful love story became all the more beautiful because of the Raanjhanaa dialogues that had humor and rawness with a colloquial touch.

The film is a celebration of the innocent, unrequited childhood love of Dhanush’s Kundan for Sonam Kapoor’s Zoya. This entertaining watch with a beautiful plot line becomes even more wholesome with its soul-stirring music and dialogues that are etched in everyone’s hearts.

11 Raanjhanaa dialogues that will make you fall in love

1. “Yeh Banaras hai aur launda saala yahan bhi haar gaya toh jeetega kahaan”

Kundan narrated this Raanjhanaa movie dialogue to his close friend, Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). In a deep-hearted conversation between two friends, Kundan expresses his wish to win over the love of Zoya in a small town like Banaras because "Yeh Banaras hai aur launda saala yahan bhi haar gaya toh jeetega kahaan."

2. “Koi kitna gawaar ho sakta hai, jaahiliyat ki bhi hadd hoti hai”

This Raanjhanaa dialogue is sure to linger in people's minds for a while. Sonam Kapoor's character, Zoya, utters this dialogue to Kundan. In the movie, when Zoya discovers that Kundan harmed himself because of her involvement with someone else, she vents her frustration by saying, "Koi kitna gawaar ho sakta hai, jaahiliyat ki bhi hadd hoti hai."

3. “Ab pyaar na hua tumhara, UPSC ka exam ho gaya hai … dus saal se clear hi nahi ho raha hai”

This Raanjhanaa movie dialogue delivered by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Muraritruly showcases the strength of his friendship with Kundan. In this scene, he expresses a mix of humor and pain as he expresses his disappointment over Kundan not being able to find his love. He says, "Ab pyaar na hua tumhara, UPSC ka exam ho gaya hai … dus saal se clear hi nahi ho raha hai."

4. “Main facts ke liye nahin ladta hoon madam, jo sahi hai uske liye ladta hoon”

This Raanjhanaa movie dialogue also deserves a special mention in the list. Playing the role of a college political leader, Abhay Deol amazed everyone with his powerful yet concise lines. One of his memorable dialogues from a beloved scene is when he confronts Zoya in their first encounter, saying, "Main facts ke liye nahin ladta hoon madam, jo sahi hai uske liye ladta hoon."

5. “Namaaz mein woh thi … par laga dua hamari manzoor ho gayi”

This Dhanush dialogue from Anand L Rai’s directorial enjoys a separate fan base. The beautiful description at the beginning of the film couldn’t be any more beautiful. Who can forget the scene where Zoya was praying and little Kundan, filled with love, says, “Namaaz mein woh thi … par laga dua hamari manzoor ho gayi”

6. “Vitamin humse khao aur aashiqui inse ladao”

Another reason to admire this beautiful film is that every character stays with you after the movie. Swara Bhasker’s Bindiya also had an unrequited selfless love for Kundan. Despite not getting that affection, she stands by him in every situation. When he is hospitalized, she doesn't hesitate to take care of him, even throwing in a cheeky remark, “Vitamin humse khao aur aashiqui inse ladao”

7. “Aashiq ki tab nahi phatti jab mehbooba ki shaadi ho jaaye … uski tab phatti hai jab apni hone lage”

This Raanjhanaa dialogue truly expresses the angst of every heartbroken lover. There are no two ways that this scene leaves an impact while watching the film. You’re sure to feel when Kundan said, “Aashiq ki tab nahi phatti jab mehbooba ki shaadi ho jaaye … uski tab phatti hai jab apni hone lage”

8. “Kundan ke pyjame ka naada itna dheela nahi hai … joh tere blouse ke do hook pe khul jaaye”

This Dhanush dialogue is bound to make you blow whistles. Picture a girl deeply in love with a guy, only for him to reject her with a brutal comeback. In the movie, Swara's Bindiya tries to get close to him, but Kundan shuts her down by saying, “Kundan ke pyjame ka naada itna dheela nahi hai … joh tere blouse ke do hook pe khul jaaye”

9. “Mohallon ke laundon ka pyaar … aksar doctor aur engineer uthake le jaate hain”

Raanjhanaa movie dialogues were the film’s backbone. This was another dialogue of Murari that showed how he shared the suffering of his friend. Empathizing with his friend’s misfortune, he tells him with utmost pain that might bring a smile to your face, “Mohallon ke laundon ka pyaar … aksar doctor aur engineer uthake le jaate hain”

10. “Sorry toh maine apne baap tak ko nahi bola jab meri galti thi … ab toh na meri galti hai … aur na aap mere baap ho”

This Dhanush dialogue showcases how his character evolves throughout the film. An innocent boy from Banaras madly in love with a girl, countering political leaders in his harshest tone, makes it a gripping tale. The dialogue “Sorry toh maine apne baap tak ko nahi bola jab meri galti thi … ab toh na meri galti hai … aur na aap mere baap ho,” makes you blow whistles again. Doesn’t it?

11. “Ye jo ladki murda si aankein liye baithi hai bagal mein,

Aaj bhi haan bol de toh Mahadev ki Kasam waapas aa jayein

Par nahi ab saala mood nahin hai,

Aankhein moond lene mein hi sukh hai,

So jaane me hi bhalayi hai,

Par uthenge kisi din ussi Ganga kinare, Damru bajane ko,

Unhi Banaras ki Galiyon mein Daud jaane ko,

Kisi Zoya Ki Ishq mein phir se padh jaane ko…!”

One of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching scenes and Raanjhanaa last dialogue also enjoys a cult fan following. Among numerous popular Raanjhanaa quotes is the Raanjhanaa climax dialogue that is sure to give goosebumps, where Kundan decides to find solace in letting go and starting anew in another life.

Kudos to Rai for making Raanjhanaa last scene dialogue impactful and touching with its creative visualization.

Raanjhanaa is truly a unique film in Bollywood. If you're a fan of classic love stories, this enchanting movie set in the charming town of Banaras will leave you wanting more. The Raanjhanaa dialogues, music, and plotline are filled with innocence, making it even more special. Here's to hoping we'll be blessed with more beautiful stories like this in the future.

