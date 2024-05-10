Will Cody Rhodes Defend his WWE Undisputed Championship at WWE King and Queen of The Ring 2024? Report

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finished his story at WWE WrestleMania XL after he finally ended the iconic four-year WWE championship reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. With Cody Rhodes capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship, WWE has now finally entered a new era led by The American Nightmare.

WWE hosted the first premium live event, WWE Backlash 2024, under the leadership of Cody Rhodes, where he defended his WWE Undisputed championship against former WWE champion The Phenomenal One AJ Styles and retained his title.

The next premium live event WWE is gearing to host is WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has started the qualifying matches for King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring on weekly episodes of WWE SmackDown and Raw. The top two winners of each qualifying match of the King and Queen tournament will compete for the crown of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring.

A recent report by WON suggested that Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his WWE Undisputed championship at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

According to WON, “We were told by those in WWE that Rhodes is pegged for the main event on this show in a title match, and the opponent should start being built imminently since the show is so close at hand.”

All Major WWE Pay Per View in 2024

WWE’s product is at its prime and the company is expanding rapidly in terms of television ratings, social media numbers, merchandise sales, sponsor deals, and many more. Since WWE is under the umbrella of TKO Group Holding, the company is expanding its reach and hosting multiple international pay-per-views.

This year, WWE hosted the first PLE outside the United States, and WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 turned out to be a massive hit in Perth, Australia. Then WWE hosted Backlash 2024 in France, and now it is set to host WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 at Suadi Arabia. The company is ready to host multiple events internationally and nationally on a grand level. Here is the list of premium live events WWE will host this year.

May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring Saudi Arabia May 26: WWE NXT Battleground June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle July 6: WWE Money in the Bank August 3: Summer Slam 2024

