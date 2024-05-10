WayV's Winwin to skip group's June comeback promotions due to conflict over Chinese drama schedule
SM Entertainment has confirmed that WayV’s Winwin will be missing from the group’s upcoming comeback in June due to scheduling conflicts.
WayV, the Chinese subunit of NCT, will be having their comeback in June with a brand new album. However, one of the members, Winwin, will not be present during the promotional activities. The reason stated is that the artist has already made commitments to a different project
On May 10, 2024, SM Entertainment released a statement stating that WayV’s Winwin would not be participating in the group’s upcoming comeback in June. In the elaborate letter, the company said that Winwin would remain absent because he had already made a commitment to another project. The artist will be busy with the filming of a drama in China and that is the reason why he will step back from the group promotions. The fans are devastated by the news as WayV is releasing music after a very long time and the fans being unable to see everyone together has disappointed them,
Although the fans are upset, they are also excited about Winwin’s venture into the world of acting. Everyone is curious about the type of drama he will be involved in and the kind of character he will take on. Regardless, despite being away from the promotional activities of the group, the artist will be singing the songs as well as participating in the music video.
WayV, the Chinese subunit of the largest boy group, NCT, has been a dynamic force in the K-pop industry since their debut in 2019. Formed by SM Entertainment, the group comprises talented members such as Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang, WayV has garnered widespread acclaim for their unique sound, captivating performances, and multinational appeal. Lucas was also part of the group but due to a few controversies, he is no longer part of it.
Furthermore, the group is set to make their much-anticipated comeback with a mini-album in June 2024. However, not many details about the album have been released yet, but more information will be revealed soon on the official pages. Are you excited about their upcoming new album?
