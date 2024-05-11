When Travis Kelce Spiked Lombardi Trophy After Winning Super Bowl With Chiefs

Travis Kelce is gearing up to win a three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs this upcoming NFL season. Winning the Super Bowl is always a dream for American football players and it is no ordinary Trophy, so the excitement goes higher, something which happened with the now 34-year-old. The highest-paid tight end had come under fire when he once spiked the Lombardi Trophy out of excitement.

When Travis Kelce spiked the Lombardi Trophy

Travis Kelce went viral last year when he spiked the Lombardi Trophy after he won his second Super Bowl trophy with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. The controversial moment happened while he was celebrating the win during the Kelce Jam music festival. He took the trophy up in the air and poured a tequila before he slammed (spiked) the trophy on the floor in front of the huge crowd in the Kansas City area.

This was something that didn't sit right with the fans, and as a result, Travis had to go through a lot of backlash and criticism for disrespecting the trophy, which was awarded to the winners of the National Football League's championship game. Meanwhile, the now three-time Super Bowl champion was quick enough to tell the fans that they needed to calm down.

During one of the episodes of the New Heights podcast, which he runs with his elder brother Jason Kelce, he stated that the trophy was not real but a replica. He went on to say that he was surprised that people really thought “that I would ever disrespect the actual Lombardi trophy like that.” He continued, “One thousand percent a replica of it, okay? I have way too much respect for the game, the history of the game,” referring to the fans who asked him to have some respect for the trophy.

Talking about the Lombardi luge, he had a desire to drink beer from the Stanley Cup, and doing it with the Lombardi was something he could do to feel as close as he could. He also told his critics to first win the trophy and “don't do it to the Lombardi.”

That was something Rob Gronkowski did

Fans were quick enough to compare what Travis Kelce did to the trophy with what Rob Gronkowski once did. He did not spike it; however, he did use it as a bat to blunt during the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl victory celebration at Fenway Park.

