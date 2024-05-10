Nuggets Injury Report: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves on May 10?

The Denver Nuggets were outclassed in game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves and that too without Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. But more than Gobert’s absence, the fitness of Jamal Murray remains a concern for the Nuggets going to game 3 as the Canadian has been a liability because of his sprained knee in the first 2 games.

Murray had a good regular season but an even better first playoff round against the LA Lakers and he was the match-winner with his clutch shooting in 2 games. However, he has been abysmal against the Wolves in the first two games. He scored 17 points in game 1 and just 8 points in game 2.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Jamal Murray is questionable for game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray is constantly under the scanner because of this injury and hasn't played to the best of his capacity in the first two games which the Nuggets ended up losing. The Nuggets won the 2023 Championship while Murray was playing at his peak. Murray was unable to play because of an ACL tear in 2022 and the Nuggets lost in the opening round of the playoffs.

Do-Or-Die for Nuggets in Game 3?

The Nuggets are facing a humiliating elimination from the playoffs as they have lost both home games to start the series. The Wolves will welcome back Rudy Gobert for game 3 after he missed game 2 because of the birth of his son. Nuggets will hope that the trio of Jokic, Porter Jr, and Murray can do heavy scoring to challenge the Wolves and get a win back. Going 3-0 in the series will be all but over for their back-to-back title ambitions.

