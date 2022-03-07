Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Gordon-Levitt on WHO he'd like to see the show tackle next

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, which premiered on Voot Select on February 28 (You can read the review HERE!), stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, Uber's hard-charging CEO, who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup alongside Kyle Chandler as the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist Bill Gurley, who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success, and Uma Thurman as The Huffington Post co-founder and savvy businesswoman Arianna Huffington, who was an Uber board member.

Interestingly, Super Pumped is an anthology series, which will look into the rise and fall of several big companies, with Uber being the first pick. Pinkvilla was a part of Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber's Virtual Press Day and interacted with Joseph in a roundtable interview. We asked the SAG and Emmy winning actor which company or brand he'd like to see the Super Pumped anthology tackle next, with the rise and fall, after Uber. Unsurprisingly, Gordon-Levitt had a very interesting pick!

He [J. P. Morgan] really owned the world. I don't know much about him, personally, but I'd be interested to see a show about him. Joseph Gordon-Levitt

"Oh, that's a cool question! [laughs] How about... well, J. P. Morgan. That would probably be an interesting one. I'm sort of a history nerd. We all know the name J. P. Morgan as like, it's... that's a bank, right?! But it was a person in the mid-1800s or something who was, I mean, talk about a titan. He really owned the world. I don't know much about him, personally, but I'd be interested to see a show about him," the 500 Days of Summer star revealed.

For the unversed, American financier and investment banker John Pierpont Morgan aka J. P. Morgan dominated Wall Street (corporate finance) throughout the Gilded Age as the head behind the iconic banking firm, J.P. Morgan & Co. Morgan was the driving force behind the industrial consolidation wave in the US, which spanned the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It will definitely be intriguing to see such a historical, legendary business figure's journey in Super Pumped.

