Britney Spears Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday With Friends In Mexico; Source

Britney Spears is surely celebrating it big as she turned 43 years old on December 2 by enjoying her time in Mexico; however, she was not alone as she was also joined by her friends to celebrate the occasion, per a source who told People magazine.

The insider revealed to the aforementioned publication, “Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday. She loves Mexico and can't wait to celebrate in the sun.” The source added that she “jetted off to Mexico with friends" in a private jet.

In her classic fashion, Spears kept her followers updated on social media as well by sharing a post showing her fit. The singer wore a satin dress along with a white see-through, what appeared to be a scarf. She donned red lipstick and black footwear. The singer captioned the video, “Before dinner red lips and delicious wine!!!”

In the next post on the same platform, the Toxic singer added two videos. In one of the clips Spears shared, she joked that she was rather turning 5 years old and that she had to go to kindergarten tomorrow. In the next video, the songstress showed off her strawberry cake.

In her latest video post on Instagram, she talked about paparazzi, who have been always rude towards her. She said, “They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me... the way they’ve illustrated me to be. I know I’m not perfect at all by any means, but some of it is extremely mean, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

But it appeared that this was not her first time in the aforementioned location celebrating her big day. She reportedly celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2021 with her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, the singer was declared legally single on Monday, seven months after her and Asghari’s divorce was finalized on May 2 in Los Angeles.

