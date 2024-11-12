Britney Spears Reunites with One of Her Sons After Years of Estrangement; Insider Reveals She’s ‘Thrilled’

Britney Spears has reunited with her younger son, Jayden James Federline, after years of estrangement, according to a Page Six source. The insider revealed that the mother-son duo has been spending a lot of time together.

A second source told the outlet that the 18-year-old has returned to California, where his mother resides, after moving to Hawaii last year with his brother Preston and their father, Kevin Federline.

It’s unclear whether Jayden is staying at Spears’s $7.4 million mansion, but Page Six reports that Preston, 19, still resides in the Aloha State.

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” the second source told the publication. “Everything is moving in the right direction.”

Spears’ reunion with Jayden comes six months after news broke that he and Preston called the Till the World Ends singer on Mother’s Day, a move Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, described as a “good sign” for their relationship. In June, the attorney told Page Six that his client supports the boys having a relationship with their mother.

Kevin, 46, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, moved Preston, Jayden, and his other children to Hawaii in August 2023 to support his wife Victoria Prince’s career as a volleyball coach at her alma mater, the University of Hawaii. Spears consented to the relocation at the time but did not see the boys off, as they had not been on speaking terms for over a year, according to Page Six.

Jayden opened up about his troubled relationship with his mother during a rare interview in 2022. Speaking to the UK’s ITV, then-16-year-old Jayden said he “100 percent” believes his bond with Spears could be mended, though he expressed it would require significant time and effort. He hoped to see his mother again, but not before she was mentally healthier.

Despite their turbulent relationship, Spears dedicated her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, to her sons, calling them the “loves of [her] life.” In an October interview with People to promote her book, the pop star said that starting a family had always been a dream of hers.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Spears nostalgically recalled taking her young kids to the pool, where other children gathered around because she brought the most toys for them to play with.

